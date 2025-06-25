Namibia: Swapo Remembers Moses Amweelo As Loyal Leader and Freedom Fighter With Strong Work Ethic

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has described the late Moses Amweelo as a loyal, hardworking party member and respected former Cabinet minister.

The late former minister of works and transport was a positive example to Swapo, Shaningwa says.

Amweelo, who was born on 25 May 1952 at Okatana in the Oshana region, died in a hospital in Windhoek on Monday night, following a battle with cancer.

During Namibia's struggle for independence, he was a freedom fighter and went into exile for a number of years, Shaningwa says.

Among different qualifications, Amweelo obtained a doctorate of technical science of transport.

Shaningwa says she remembers Amweelo, who died aged 73, as a very approachable and down-to-earth person.

She says Swapo will remember him as a hardworking individual and a staunch member of the party, who never wavered.

"Very contributive to the issues of the party, to the policy ideals of the party. Most of the younger people would really get themselves in his footsteps because he was just a strength to be recognised," Shaningwa says.

"He was a good example to our party."