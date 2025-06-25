Nigeria: Mokwa Flood - Over 206 People Killed, 3,534 Others Displaced - Lawmaker

"In some families, 10 people, 18 people, and even much more were swept away. People's houses, residences, shops, worship centres, completely destroyed," he said.

Niger South Senator, Jiya Ndalikali, has said the recent devastating flood in Mokwa town in the state, led to the deaths of entire families, with some losing up to 18 members each.

Mr Ndalikali, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday after plenary.

The senator said the flooding tragedy was one of the worst natural disasters to hit the region.

"In some families, 10 people, 18 people, and even much more were swept away. People's houses, residences, shops, and worship centres were completely destroyed," he said.

The flood which occurred in May claimed numerous lives and caused damage to infrastructure, including homes, roads, and farmlands within the town.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported that the flood was caused by heavy rainfall and rising water levels from nearby rivers. The agency said over 206 people were killed, 3,534 others were displaced, and over 400 homes were destroyed.

President Bola Tinubu, responding to initial reports from NEMA, expressed deep concern over the situation.

The president ordered the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre and instructed all relevant federal agencies to support the Niger State Government in addressing the crisis.

More than N3 billion and other relief materials were thereafter donated within two weeks to help the disaster victims

PREMIUM TIMES reported how deforestation contributed to the flood incident.

Unfulfilled promises

During the briefing, the senator stated that the president's directive and the government's commitments had so far failed to bring any meaningful relief to the affected victims.

He urged the federal government to honour its pledges by taking concrete steps to rehabilitate those impacted by the flood.

"I would like to appeal at this point for the government at the national level to implement fully, totally, and completely the pledges they have made to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

"These people need to be rehabilitated, and we cannot but urge the government to fulfil the promise it has made. The motion has solicited a further investigation, and we'll leave that to the MDAs concerned," he added.

More corpses still have not been recovered

The federal lawmaker also noted that more bodies are still being discovered weeks after the incident, indicating how devastating the flood was.

"A lot of lives were lost. We may not be able to say the exact number, but certainly not less than 1,000 lives were at stake or are at stake. About 300 corpses recovered, many others not recovered.

"I think just about a week or so ago, while excavating part of the area, another corpse was discovered, and on and on. One after the other, more corpses have been discovered. So it was a flood we had witnessed in that area like no other. And it caused monumental damage," the senator added.

UN support

Mr Ndalikali praised the United Nations for providing humanitarian support to victims of the flood.

He disclosed that UN officials are already making arrangements to store and distribute additional relief materials, including the search for a local warehouse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want to thank the UN agencies on site from the beginning up to now, caring for displaced people and injured people and catering to their welfare.

"Yesterday, I was privileged to discuss with a UN official who said they were looking for a warehouse nearby to store some of the relief items they intend to donate to the victims."

The senator also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organisations, and philanthropists to assist the victims in rebuilding their lives.

"I hereby call on well-meaning individuals, philanthropists in our midst, I mean, in the country, in our country, Nigeria, to come to the aid of Mokwa people and the victims of these disastrous floods to enable them to recapture their lives and to get going once again," he said.