Zimbabwe: Proteas Arrive in Zimbabwe Ahead of Two Test Matches Against Chevrons

25 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

ICC World Test Champions South Africa arrived in Bulawayo Tuesday ahead of their much-anticipated two-Test series against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club.

The Test games will see the first one running from Saturday the June 28 to July 2, with the second match scheduled for July 6-10.

Proteas walk into the Test coming from ICC World Test Series, where they were crowned champions early this month after beating Australia in the final.

They will however, be without team captain Themba Bavuma who has been sidelined due to an injury.

After the two-match Test, Zimbabwe and South Africa will shift base to Harare, where they will face off in the tri-nations T20I series with New Zealand.

The three-match series will run from July 14-25, with all games slated for Harare Sports Club.

