Zimbabwe: Govt Increases Surveillance At Border Posts to Curb Drug Trafficking

25 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Zimbabwean government has upped surveillance by introducing drones at border posts to reduce drug trafficking.

As the fight against drug use continues, during the period from March to June 2 2025, a cumulative 206 raids were conducted nationwide, leading to the dismantling of 39 illicit drug bases and 1,445 suspects.

Speaking at a post-cabinet briefing Tuesday Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said, "Regarding the update on the Supply Reduction Pillar, the Criminal Investigations Department received five drones from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for surveillance purposes at border posts.

"Forty-one drug kingpins were named and shamed during the period and individuals were sentenced to custodial terms ranging from 12 months to 15 years in prison."

He said the liquor licensing board inspected 461 premises, 429 of which were licensed.

A total of 32 unlicensed premises were fined US$40 each.

Muswere said the government is committed to empowering youths which will in turn reduce drug and substance abuse in the country.

A total of 70 survivors of drug and substance use are currently undergoing training.

