Africa: How Many Developing Countries Are Forging Paths to Climate Accountability At Sb62

Srinagar & Bonn — A packed conference room buzzing with the energy of over 300 national experts, negotiators, and implementers discussed their submissions of the First Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) during the 62nd session of the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SB62) negotiations taking place in Bonn, Germany.

The workshop was convened as part of the ongoing SB62 under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and was being held at a crucial time for global climate governance, providing a rare and vital platform for countries to exchange honest reflections on their first forays into enhanced climate transparency.

Daniele Violetti, Senior Director at the UNFCCC, while offering a snapshot of global progress, said, "As of today, 103 Biennial Transparency Reports have been submitted, of which 67 are from developing countries, including 15 Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS)."

The reports, which were due in December last year under the Paris Agreement's Enhanced Transparency Framework, aim to enhance transparency and build trust among parties to the UNFCCC by providing a regular update on progress towards climate goals.

He lauded the extensive support provided through the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and other agencies, noting, "We at the UNFCCC Secretariat remain fully committed to collaborating with partners and enhancing the capacity of developing countries."

Over the past five months, the Secretariat convened 17 country support events attended by 319 national experts and 11 sub-regional and regional workshops with 373 experts from 112 developing countries. Additionally, 1,700 review experts were certified under the BTR Technical Expert Review Training Program.

"This is a meaningful and valuable learning experience under the Paris Agreement," Violetti said, stressing the importance of "reflection and mutual learning" to build "stronger national transparency systems that will serve countries well beyond this reporting cycle."

The workshop's agenda moved from introductory remarks to a series of concise presentations by key implementing agencies: the Global Environment Facility (GEF), Conservation International (CI), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Esteban Bermudez Forn, Climate Change Specialist from the GEF stated that the Facility has supported the preparation of 163 BTRs in 111 countries, including multiple reports from countries advancing to their second and third BTRs. "We encourage countries to see GEF support as a savings account--prepare your BTR, but also request access to ensure you have resources available when you need them," he advised.

Highlighting the continued availability of funds, Forn said, "We still have USD 92 million available under the current replenishment cycle. Please, if you haven't requested support from the GEF, do it as soon as possible before the replenishment cycle ends."

Ricardo Urlate of Conservation International spotlighted the importance of nurturing local talent, referencing a project in Rwanda that partners the government with academia. "Normally, there is a big dependency on external experts--very expensive experts from outside--and this is something that cannot continue if countries want to be more efficient and engaged," he warned.

Through the Evidence-Based Climate Reporting Initiative, Rwanda's Environmental Management Authority and the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences trained over 50 staff in data analysis, climate modeling, and greenhouse gas inventories. Ricardo emphasized, "The important thing is that there are a lot of options... to identify at the country level which is the one that better fits their own needs and priorities."

CI also highlighted a sub-regional project with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), which aims to build capacity for enhanced transparency across member countries. "Reporting and transparency are two of the key elements they are supporting," Ricardo said, pointing to the value of regional approaches.

FAO's Marcel Bernhofs drew attention to a persistent challenge: finding appropriate executing agencies with the managerial capacity to lead projects. "This gap can create bottlenecks and delay implementation, slowing down the preparation and submission of funding requests," he observed.

FAO's approach emphasizes on-the-ground engagement, leveraging regional and national teams. Their Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) and Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) project, for example, "provides easy-to-access and knowledgeable technical experts" and focuses on supporting agriculture and land use sectors--areas that are "not easy, where we are really struggling quite a lot to do a good job," Marcel acknowledged.

Marcel also stressed the importance of language accessibility: "Sometimes working in English is fine, but we also need, when we enter the detail and close discussion, to use the national languages." FAO's capacity-building activities, including a recent forest monitoring course in three languages, supported 2,500 participants from 141 countries.

The Value of Timely Technical Assistance

Richmond Azee from UNDP shared practical lessons on the importance of selecting the right executing partners and providing timely technical assistance. "Never let [countries] work alone on the BTRs but be ready beside them with some resources... to provide technical assistance as soon as possible and as needed to unlock some issues and overcome some challenges," he advised.

He cited Guinea-Bissau's experience aligning multiple reporting requirements and Niger's successful correction of technical errors in their submission, both facilitated by UNDP's hands-on support. "As a result, Guinea-Bissau, an LDC, submitted its BTR before December 2024... and Niger submitted on time, enhancing their understanding for the next cycle of BTRs."

Funding Modalities and Sustainability Susanne Lecoyote, dialing in from UNEP, addressed the evolving funding modalities.

"Out of the total 111 countries that have accessed funding so far for BTRs, UNEP has supported 66," she stated, describing how diverse modalities--such as bundled projects--help tailor support and ensure continuity for countries as they move through reporting cycles.

Susanne explained the streamlined approval process for expedited funding, typically taking just three to four months. She encouraged project coordinators to "be flexible to start preparing proposals while you are concluding your reports... do not mind about the technical review comments, because when they come in, we will provide a room for you to make amendments if needed."

UNEP's CBIT-GSP (Global Support Program) is a hub of collaboration, she said, "working closely with the Consultative Group of Experts, Climate Promise, Pacific Adaptation to Climate Change (PACC), Implementation and Coordination of Agricultural Research & Training (ICART) and many other initiatives to make sure that transparency-related services are provided to all countries, irrespective of whether they are supported by UNEP or other agencies."

National Ownership and the Importance of Coordination

Rajan Dhappa from WWF shared Nepal's experience, celebrating the country's recent submission of its first BTR and its third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), making Nepal the first in South Asia to do so.

"We tried our best to submit the document with the best available data and information. But BTR is a time-taking process; it requires coordination among agencies and also the technical and financial support," he reflected.

He stressed the centrality of government ownership: "If there is a high level of ownership and if they tend to implement such projects... then every project gets a success result or every project receives its intended goal on time."

Nepal's work on establishing a national Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) mechanism is expected to pay dividends for future reporting.

IPS UN Bureau Report

