Zimbabwe: Pambili Natural Resources Seeks to Raise C$1-Mln for Zim Venture

PAMBILI Natural Resources Corporation seeks to raise C$1 million whose proceeds will be injected towards the Zimbabwe unit.

The firm said it intends to raise the funds through a non-brokered private offering of stake of up to 20 million units on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Accordingly, each unit is offered at C$0.05 and comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of C$0.10, exercisable for a period of one year from closing of the Offering.

Pambili said it intends to pay a finder's fee of 5% of the Proceeds in Units. Other than being non-transferable, each Finder's Warrant shall otherwise be on the same terms as the Warrants. The Units will be offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions set out under applicable securities laws and instruments, including National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

The participation by Insiders in the Offering will constitute a 'related party transaction' within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61 101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('MI 61-101'). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by Insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The Proceeds will provide general working capital for business development and will be allocated to: Continued development of the Company's Golden Valley A1 mining claim ('GVM') near Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Completion of due diligence at the London Wall ('LW') project near Gwanda, Zimbabwe. Pambili owns an option to purchase LW (the 'Option') as previously announced on Nov. 19, 2024. The due diligence at LW is expected to lead to pilot production ahead of potential acquisition of LW.

Pambili CEO, Jon Harris expressed optimism over the potential within the LW project.

"Given current gold prices and good historic project fundamentals, we are excited about the potential at the London Wall. This financing will allow us to rehabilitate the historic East Shaft and complete the survey of the old development drives. Our aim is to commence pilot production as soon as possible to enable us to assess the mine's commercial viability," he said.

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation is a natural resources exploration and development company currently developing gold projects in Zimbabwe.