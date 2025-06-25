Nigeria: Gov Yusuf Seeks Justice Over Killings of 2 Kano Indigenes in Benue

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has condemned the killing of two Kano indigenes in Makurdi, Benue State.

The victims were children of prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil.

According to the governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the victims were attacked around 11:00 p.m. on Monday by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums and murdered in cold blood without any provocation.

Governor Yusuf expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, describing it as "barbaric, senseless, and unacceptable." He called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sense of loss that we announce the passing of two promising sons of Kano. They were innocent, peace-loving citizens whose only crime was exercising their constitutional right to live and work in any part of Nigeria," the governor stated.

According to his spokesperson, Governor Yusuf led a delegation-including the family of the deceased-to the funeral prayers held at the National Mosque in Abuja.

He described the loss as not only a personal tragedy for the families involved but also a collective loss for Kano State and the nation at large.

"This government will not rest until justice is served. We call for calm and restraint as we work closely with security agencies and the Benue State Government to bring the attackers to justice.

"Nigeria belongs to all of us. Every citizen has the right to live, move, and thrive in any part of this country without fear of discrimination or violence," he added.