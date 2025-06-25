Ethiopia Seeks Closer Urban Dev't Ties With BRICS Nations

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia has called for strengthened partnerships among BRICS member states and partners to foster concrete collaboration on key urban development challenges, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The call was made during the BRICS Urbanization Ministerial Forum currently underway in Brazil, where Ethiopia is actively participating.

On the occasion, Ethiopia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Brazil Leulseged Tadesse presented the country's experience in integrated urban development, with a focus on its ongoing urban corridor development initiatives designed to make cities more inclusive, safe, green, resilient, and sustainable.

According to information from MoFA, Ambassador Leulseged emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation among BRICS members and partner countries to address shared urban challenges and to foster meaningful collaboration in implementing sustainable urban solutions.

The Ambassador highlighted that Ethiopia's first urban corridor development project was successfully completed, while Phase II is currently in progress. Similar initiatives are being implemented in various cities across the country.

The corridor development projects incorporate key components such as dedicated bike lanes, pedestrian walkways, public restrooms, recreation areas, and parking facilities. These developments have contributed to job creation, improved social interactions, expanded green spaces, and enhanced quality of life in urban areas.Furthermore, the projects play a vital role in promoting tourism and investment by improving infrastructure, safety, and the overall ease of doing business.

In Addis Ababa, the corridor development project has notably improved the urban living environment. It has modernized the public transport system, increased inclusivity, and generated economic opportunities. The initiative is considered a flagship project for expanding urban infrastructure and raising the standard of living through modern urban planning.

Ambassador Leulseged also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to deepening its economic cooperation with each BRICS member country, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, tourism, and development financing.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 25 JUNE 2025