Uganda: Former Uganda Cranes Forward Ibrahim 'Kizota' Kizito Dies At 54

Former Uganda Cranes forward Ibrahim 'Kizota' Kizito has passed away at the age of 54.

Kizito, a versatile sportsman who also played handball during his time at Lugogo, passed away on Tuesday at Kiruddu hospital.

Born on March 30, 1971, he had an illustrious football career, featuring for several top-tier Ugandan clubs including Kampala City Council (1991-1992), Spear Motors, UEB (until 1996), SC Villa, and Express FC in 1997. He also played for Police FC.

Internationally, he managed Rwandan Premier League outfit, Etincelles FC in 2015, leading them to their first win of the season against AS Muhanga.

Following Kizito's demise, the Ugandan football fraternity has joined his friends in mourning the former Uganda Cranes striker.

His contribution to Ugandan football has been widely recognised.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) expressed its sorrow in an official statement.

"The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has learnt with deep sorrow about the death of former Uganda Cranes player Ibrahim 'Kizota' Kizito who passed away on Tuesday 24th June, 2025," reads the statement.

FUFA President, Moses Magogo stated,"On behalf of FUFA, our members, delegates, and secretariat, I extend deepest condolences to Kizito's family, Uganda Football Players Association, Ex-Internationals, and the entire football community. He will be dearly missed. May his Soul Rest in Peace."

Police FC, one of his former clubs, also issued a heartfelt obituary.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former player & Ex international, Kizito Ibrahim, fondly known as 'Kizota.'

Mr Kizito, uncle to our player Kizito Rayn Figo, was a true servant of the game whose passion inspired many,"

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Figo, family, friends & all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Kizito, will be laid to rest today, Wednesday in Kikunyu, Buyega, at the home of Sheik Abudallah Aziz Ssematimba.

Kizito will be remembered not only for his talent and dedication on the field but also for his mentorship and inspiration to young players, including his nephew, Police FC midfielder Ryan Figo Kizito.