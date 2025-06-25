Uganda: Judiciary Launches 'Justice for Her' Project in Nebbi to Fast-Track GBV Cases

In a move to strengthen the justice system's response to gender-based violence (GBV), the Acting Principal Judge, Lady Justice Okuo Jane Kajuga, has officially launched the 'Justice for Her" Project' at the Nebbi High Court Circuit.

The initiative, formally known as the Judiciary Time-Share Fast Track Mechanism for GBV Cases, aims to accelerate the resolution of GBV-related cases, improve victim support, and expand access to justice for women and girls across Uganda.

Supported by UN Women and the Austrian Development Cooperation, the pilot phase will be implemented in the High Court circuits of Nebbi, Gulu, and Masaka.

The launch follows a high-level strategic meeting with Justice Kajuga, where stakeholders reviewed the project roadmap, focusing on timelines, resource allocation, and the establishment of robust monitoring and evaluation (M\&E) frameworks.

Adekemi Ndieli, Deputy Country Representative for UN Women, emphasised the need for a dedicated M\&E officer and proposed the digitisation of at least two courtrooms to enable virtual hearings for GBV cases.

"A strong monitoring component is critical to ensuring accountability and measurable outcomes," she said.

"We must hit the ground running. By July, we expect tangible progress so that proper monitoring and evaluation can begin. This initiative is not just about implementation, it's about delivering real justice to those who need it most," said Justice Kajuga.

Ndieli drew attention to sobering statistics from the 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey, noting that 51% of Ugandan women have experienced physical violence, compared to the continental average of 37.7%.

Additionally, 17% of women and 6% of men aged 15-49 reported experiencing sexual violence in the previous year. She called GBV a "public health emergency and a human rights crisis" that requires sustained and urgent action.

She also acknowledged a Shs 350 million budgetary allocation under the former Principal Judge that helped lay the foundation for the project. Special recognition was given to Deputy Chief Justice, Dr. Flavian Zeija, for conceptualising the time-share mechanism to expedite GBV-related matters.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Acting Chief Registrar, John Paul Edoku, Registrar Planning and Development, praised Justice Kajuga's commitment and acknowledged the vital support from key partners, including the Kingdom of the Netherlands He also commended judicial officers from Nebbi, Arua, Pakwach, Paidha, and Zombo for their ongoing dedication.

Lady Justice Harriet Grace Magala, Resident Judge of Arua High Court, pledged her full support and called for the official opening of the Nebbi High Court to further expand justice access in the region.

Following the formal launch, Justice Kajuga toured the Nebbi Court premises, where she applauded staff led by Chief Magistrate Cyrus Ssennoga Mawano for their quick reorganisation of court archives using newly supplied acid-free storage boxes. "Your efficiency and commitment are commendable," she said.