Uganda: Inmates Sleep in Toilets As Prisons in Eastern Uganda Reel Under Severe Overcrowding

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Soroti Regional Office has sounded alarm over deteriorating human rights conditions in prisons across Eastern Uganda, revealing that extreme congestion has forced inmates in some facilities to sleep in toilets.

The findings were presented during a regional dissemination meeting in Soroti following a comprehensive inspection of 76 detention facilities in 17 districts covering the Sebei, Bugisu, and Teso sub-regions.

UHRC Soroti Regional Manager Josephine Akello cited widespread rights violations, including poor sanitation, inadequate infrastructure, judicial delays, and excessive workloads imposed on inmates.

"The Commission, under Article 52(1)(b) of the Constitution, is mandated to visit jails, prisons, remand homes, and military detention centers with a view of assessing and inspecting conditions of inmates and making appropriate recommendations," she said.

Among the most disturbing revelations was the level of overcrowding in major prisons. Mbale Prison was holding 1,452 inmates, while Soroti Main Prison had 1,385 inmates squeezed into just 13 wards.

Smaller facilities such as Lubulu (394 inmates), Serere (210), Amuria (232), and Kaberamaido (192) were also operating far beyond capacity.

"It is unfortunate that in some cases, like in Lubulu Prison, inmates reportedly sleep in toilets due to lack of space," Akello added.

UHRC also highlighted deplorable infrastructure, with many prison buildings in a state of decay and lacking basic amenities.

"Most prisons face a challenge of inadequate bedding, limited access to clean water, and lack of alternative power sources," Akello noted, adding that accessibility for disabled inmates remains a serious concern.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justice delays were identified as a major contributor to congestion, with cases frequently postponed due to absent state attorneys and other systemic failures.

"Inmates are overworked and at times remain in court without eating. This is not only inhumane but a clear violation of their rights," she said.

The logistical challenges further exacerbate the problem. Sarah Amunyir, Officer in Charge of Mbale Remand Home, revealed that their only transport vehicle had broken down, forcing staff and inmates--some facing capital charges--to walk back to prison from court.

Despite the grim findings, the Commission acknowledged some positive developments. Ronald Kalaali, Assistant Commissioner of Prisons and Eastern Region Commander, admitted to the challenges but stressed that the Uganda Prisons Service is working with government to improve conditions.

"We are aware of the gaps, but we are committed to addressing them," he said.

UHRC praised efforts in areas like feeding, medical care, and vocational training but urged for increased funding, justice sector reforms, and stronger political will to overhaul Uganda's struggling prison system.

The report stands as a stark warning to policymakers and justice stakeholders: without swift and coordinated reforms, the rights and dignity of thousands of Ugandan detainees will remain in peril.