Ethiopia: PM Abiy Reaffirms Government's Support to Strengthen Media in Ethiopia

25 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing the media sector in Ethiopia.

The premier expressed this during a meeting with media professionals from both private and public media organizations.

Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that a conscientious journalist should investigate the information presented, advocate for the national interest, and refrain from hasty criticism.

Abiy also articulated that truth exists in two forms: absolute and relative. He elaborated that the media ought to be an advocator of relative truth that prioritizes the national interest.

Acknowledging the difficulties in uncovering the truth in the current post-truth and digital age, the Prime Minister remarked that since anyone with a phone can express their opinions freely, the media has a responsibility to mediate this discourse and enlighten society.

"A work based on conspiracy lacks foundation and will not endure," the Prime Minister asserted, urging media professionals to be mindful of their education and experience.

He reiterated that a diligent journalist is one who looks beyond the information provided, champions the national interest, and avoids premature criticism noting that journalism has a country and culture that it stands for.

He stated that the government ought to bolster the print media sector, noting that both governmental and private sector initiatives are underway to establish paper manufacturing industries.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that the government is committed to addressing the paper supply challenges faced by the print media.

In response to questions raised on financial matters, the Prime Minister affirmed that the government will support the media according to their specific characteristics and content.

He also highlighted that efforts are being made to guarantee timely access to information and he indicated that a direction has been established to enhance this aspect.

