Ethiopia: Land of a Thousand Lakes

At the invitation of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and coordinated by the Embassy of Finland in Addis Ababa, I recently had the extraordinary opportunity to visit Finland. This remarkable journey brought together journalists from across Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, Mozambique, and Zambia.

Of all countries that I visited, Finland is a country of many remarkable features that left an indelible impression on me. Known as 'the Land of thousand Lakes', it captivates visitors with its natural beauty--75 percent of its land is still covered by pristine forests. Home to approximately five and a half million people, Finland stands as one of Europe's wealthiest nations. Located in Northern Europe, this Nordic gem has been named the happiest country in the world by the United Nations for eight consecutive years, a distinction that became increasingly clear to me during my stay.

The Magic of Endless Light

During Finland's daylight saving time (roughly from late March to late October), Finland and Ethiopia share the same time zone (UTC+3), which made my adjustment easier upon arrival. However, while I usually research thoroughly before traveling to foreign countries, nothing quite prepared me for the unusual glow of the sun when we stepped out for dinner on our first evening - it felt more like breakfast time.

For us Africans, accustomed to eating dinner after dark, the idea of a late dinner while the sun still graces the sky is not only strange but almost unheard of. I had previously experienced long summer days in Spain, where the sun didn't set until nearly midnight, but what I witnessed in Finland was entirely different. Here, the sun seems reluctant to give way to the moon. Summer evenings are characterized not by artificial lights, but by natural sunlight - literally like midday. The night remains bright, the sky never truly darkens, and a new day begins before the previous one has fully faded. How extraordinary this was for us Africans, especially those of us who come from near the equator.

The colorful northern lights that grace Finland's skies during certain times of the year represent one of the country's most stunning natural highlights, adding to the magical quality of this Nordic wonderland.

Nature in Its Purest Form

As a nature lover, I was deeply moved by what I witnessed in Finland. Without exaggeration, I saw nature preserved in its purest form. The country's remarkably clean air serves as clear evidence of this exceptional environmental stewardship.

My admiration began moments after arrival. While being driven approximately 15 kilometers from the airport to our hotel, I was surprised by the city's greenery and the landscape's lushness. During my stay, I confirmed with my own eyes that much of Finland's land is indeed covered by forests and water bodies, creating a harmonious and unspoiled environment.

Walking through the beautiful forests in and around Helsinki, Finland's capital, even the ground spoke of the land's richness. The earth was not only a testament to the area's fertility but felt soft and springy beneath our feet - each gentle crack underfoot serving as a quiet reminder of nature's abundance.

Helsinki: A Capital of Grace and Space

In Helsinki, the Senate and Kansalaistori Squares hold the same prominence as Addis Ababa's Arat Killo and Sidist Killo squares. These squares are surrounded by key landmarks, including the Presidential Palace, the University of Helsinki, the Parliament, the National Library, and the iconic Helsinki Cathedral. Like many European cities, Helsinki is renowned for its beautiful and architecturally impressive low-rise buildings.

The city feels open and spacious, thanks in part to its relatively small population. Roads are paved with a combination of asphalt and traditional cobblestone, accommodating modern vehicles, public buses, and electric trains. For someone unfamiliar with European cities, it's easy to mistake cobblestone roads for sidewalks - I remember being surprised in Italy when I found myself unknowingly walking in the middle of a driveway.

Natural Treasures and National Symbols

Finland's natural beauty is immediately apparent, reflected in its national symbols. The silver-barked Finnish Silver Birch tree and the brown bear! Beyond its wildlife, Finland's forests are home to various edible plants, including wild strawberries and mushrooms that grow between the tall trees. While Finland boasts many different types of strawberries that aren't available year-round, it's common during the growing season to see people venturing into the woods with empty baskets and returning with freshly picked wild berries.

Though Finland is known as the Land of Thousands of Lakes, it actually has over 180,000 of these pristine water bodies, which rank among the country's most treasured natural resources. One aspect I appreciated most was the clean, unprocessed natural spring water offered everywhere to everyone. In Finland, bottled or factory-produced water is rarely used. Instead, pure, natural spring water flows straight from the tap - fresh, cold, and incredibly delicious. What a truly refreshing experience!

Cultural Connections and Ancient Wisdom

The Finnish people demonstrate deep respect for culture and heritage, particularly in their connection to nature. I was fascinated to discover that myths and legends often associated with trees and animals are told in Finland, much like in many parts of Africa. These stories are closely tied to nature and are believed to explain the origins of certain traditions and natural phenomena.

The Sauna Experience

One day during our visit, we traveled to Nuuksio National Park, a place of extraordinary natural beauty. After a peaceful walk through towering trees, we were invited to enjoy a traditional Finnish sauna followed by a swim - an essential part of Finnish culture. Interestingly, "sauna" is said to be the only Finnish word found in the English dictionary. The sauna, now found worldwide especially in luxury hotels, is said to have originated in Finland and remains such an integral part of daily life that Finns often joke there are more saunas in the country than registered cars.

We African journalists gladly accepted the invitation and participated in this refreshing and uniquely Finnish experience. When the heat inside the sauna becomes intense, especially when wrapped in leaves, those who can swim plunge into the cold natural lake just outside. Those who cannot swim cool off by simply dipping themselves in the water before returning to the sauna. It's a unique and invigorating contrast- truly a different kind of experience.

Diplomatic Connections and Unexpected Discoveries

The main coordinator of our visit was Anna Lamila, a diplomat with 35 years of experience who has represented Finland in several countries and currently serves as Ambassador-at-Large for Strategic Communications at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She is a wonderful communicator who looks like a 35-year-old woman despite her 35 years of work experience.

One day, she affectionately called me by my grandfather's name, Mekonnen. "Did you know your name is Finnish?" she asked with a smile. "Are you related to us?"

I replied, "I am definitely Ethiopian." Interestingly, I learned that the idea of exchanging short text messages - now a universal habit was first introduced by a Finnish engineer named Matti Makkonen. So I discovered that the popular name Mekonnen is also common in Finland, despite our geographical distance.

Technology and Innovation

When it comes to Finnish technology, most people immediately think of Nokia, the pioneering company that was among the first to introduce the mobile phone concept to the world. Nokia remains a major player in the global telecom industry, now heavily involved in advanced network development. However, Finland is the source of several major tech companies beyond Nokia.

I was especially impressed by the country's technological advancement when I visited YLE, the National Media Institute, and witnessed an unmanned robotic studio system capable of recording and broadcasting news without human assistance. This was a clear demonstration of how Finland embraces innovation to modernize its media and communication sectors.

Diplomatic Relations and Educational Excellence

Ethiopia and Finland share a long-standing bilateral relationship spanning 66 years. This partnership extends beyond aid and development cooperation into various sectors, including education, technology, and trade. During my visit, I had the opportunity to meet Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, who expressed further, strengthen and expand this relationship. Also it is important particularly through enhanced technology and knowledge transfer via partnerships with companies like Nokia.

Finland is globally recognized for its high-quality education system. The country boasts more than 800 libraries, with around 40 located in the capital, Helsinki. One standout is the Oodi Central Library, located opposite the Finnish Parliament. Oodi transcends being merely a place to read - it's a cultural hub that promotes equality and creativity, offering a wide range of services and spaces for everyone, from children to adults, including areas for reading, workshops, digital media, and community events.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Society Built on Trust

Another unique aspect of Finnish society that I particularly admire is its strong culture of tax compliance. Finland's tax administration proudly states that citizens pay their taxes willingly and on time. Tax evasion and complaints are rare, with both individuals and corporations fulfilling their tax obligations faithfully, reflecting the high level of public trust in government institutions.

The heads of institutions I visited emphasized that Finland's systems and services were built by listening to and addressing citizens' needs. Public trust in government is exceptionally high, and Finnish academics affirm through their research that citizen happiness is closely linked to peace, freedom, and good governance.

This happiness is often attributed to Finland's strong social safety net and high level of social organization. Key contributing factors include free and high-quality education, environmental protection, a fair justice system, gender equality, comprehensive welfare, and excellent maternal and childcare services.

Gender Equality in Action

Women play significant roles in all sectors of Finnish society, thanks to the country's strong commitment to gender equality. During my visit to the Finnish Parliament, I learned that political representation is highly inclusive. Out of 200 parliament members, 91 are women - a testament to Finland's progress in gender parity.

All these elements combined have helped Finland rank number one on the United Nations' World Happiness Report for eight consecutive years. Many citizens believe the country is well on its way to being named the happiest country in the world for a ninth consecutive time.

A Bittersweet Farewell

Before I realized it, I had spent a week visiting Finland, and the time came to return to Addis Ababa. While seated in the airplane watching it take off, I already missed Finland. I will certainly look forward to visiting again next time, hopefully exploring places I didn't cover during this remarkable journey.