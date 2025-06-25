Nigeria: Second Edition of the Solutions Journalism Masterclass for Nigerian Newsroom Editors

blog

The Second Edition of the Solutions Journalism Masterclass for Nigerian Newsroom Editors is here!

In November 2024, Nigeria Health Watch, in collaboration with the School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), hosted a four-day Solutions Journalism Masterclass tailored for newsroom editors. Ten senior editors from leading media organisations including Voice of Nigeria, Channels TV, Nigerian Television Authority, The Nation Newspaper, Splash FM, HOT FM, The Guardian Newspaper, Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation, Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation, and News Agency of Nigeria participated in the masterclass following a competitive selection process.

We are excited to announce the second phase of this impactful initiative. In a continued partnership with School of Media and Communication at Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), we are launching the second edition of the Solutions Journalism Masterclass.

The solutions journalism masterclass is designed for Nigerian newsroom editors looking to elevate their reporting and support their journalists to tell stories that not only expose challenges but spotlight responses and impact by adopting a solutions-oriented framework.

About the Solutions Journalism Masterclass

Solutions Journalism offers a fresh and effective approach to storytelling by focusing on responses to societal challenges rather than only highlighting the problems. As an editor, you will be equipped with the tools to steer your newsroom towards impactful, solutions-based reporting, helping your readers connect with stories that inform and inspire action.

This training will strengthen your editorial capacity to support journalists in your newsroom in applying the principles of solutions journalism to their storytelling, driving deeper discussions and influencing policy engagement across sectors.

Travel scholarships, accommodation and full tuition will be provided for selected editors attending from any part of Nigeria.

The masterclass will be hybrid, with sessions delivered through a mix of online sessions and in-person engagement at the Lagos campus of Pan Atlantic University.

Why Participate?

Transform your newsroom : Learn how to lead your team to create journalism that not only reports problems but also explores credible solutions.

: Learn how to lead your team to create journalism that not only reports problems but also explores credible solutions. Capacity-building : Enhance your skills in editorial leadership, story framing, and guiding your team to produce in-depth, impactful solutions stories.

: Enhance your skills in editorial leadership, story framing, and guiding your team to produce in-depth, impactful solutions stories. Networking opportunities : Connect with fellow editors, journalism trainers, and media experts in Nigeria and beyond.

: Connect with fellow editors, journalism trainers, and media experts in Nigeria and beyond. Certification : Participants will receive a certificate of participation from the highly respected School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University.

: Participants will receive a certificate of participation from the highly respected School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University. Ongoing support and collaboration opportunity: Access continued support from the implementing team of the Solutions Journalism Africa Initiative to step down the training to your newsroom and an opportunity to collaborate with other newsrooms to work on an impactful solutions journalism project.

Eligibility Criteria

Position : You must be an editor/producer/news director currently working in a Nigerian private or public newsroom (print, tv, radio, or digital media).

: You must be an editor/producer/news director currently working in a Nigerian private or public newsroom (print, tv, radio, or digital media). Commitment to Solutions Journalism : A passion for steering your team towards stories that address responses to social problems.

: A passion for steering your team towards stories that address responses to social problems. Willingness to implement: A commitment to applying solutions journalism principles in your newsroom following the masterclass. Selected editors will be expected to mentor journalists in their newsroom to produce two solutions stories or join the collaborative storytelling project with other participants.

Application Process

To apply, please submit the following:

A brief cover letter (no more than 200 words) explaining why you are interested in the Solutions Journalism Masterclass. Your letter should include if you have the capacity to set up a team or support journalists in your newsroom to produce solutions stories. A short description (100 words) of a social issue your newsroom has covered in the past and how you think a solutions journalism approach enhanced or could have enhanced the story. Description of one social issue (preferably health) you would like to collaborate with other selected editors to work on after the masterclass. Other info to be collected - full name, email, phone, media organisation, location of media organisation, media type - (TV, Radio, Online, Print), position in the organisation, how long you have worked in your organisation, organisation website, if they have the support of their organisation to participate fully if selected.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline : 4th July 2025

: 4th July 2025 Notification of Acceptance : 10th July 2025

: 10th July 2025 In-person Masterclass Dates : 28th July - 30th July 2025

: 28th July - 30th July 2025 Virtual masterclass dates - After completion of the in-person masterclass.

How to Apply

Complete the online application supplying all the details.

Application link - https://forms.gle/FMfzQmRCenF3h7DC9

For more information, contact Onyinye Oranezi, ooranezi@nigeriahealthwatch.com

Join us in shaping the future of Nigerian journalism by fostering storytelling that inspires solutions, engages communities, and drives positive change!