South Africa: Zulu Prince Steals the Show At Tanzania Festival

Prince Wandile Ngobese wowed Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan at a festival by performing a traditional Zulu dance in full regalia.

Ngobese, who is in Tanzania to teach Zulu culture to the Ngoni tribe, will stay there until August on a fully funded visit.

Prince Wandile Ngobese has taken Tanzania by storm with his Zulu pride, charm and dance moves, even winning over the country's president.

Ngobese was invited to the Bulabo Cultural Festival by King Mgendela Gama of the Ngoni tribe. The event was held on Sunday in the Lake Region of Mwanza Province.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan was also there, and she was so impressed with Ngobese's performance that she asked for a photo with him.

Ngobese said: "I am very excited that my presence was felt even by the president and the king. But my biggest task is still ahead, teaching the Zulu culture to the youth of the Ngoni tribe."

Ngobese is the great-grandson of Mehlokazulu kaSihayo, a famous Zulu warrior who fought in the 1879 Battle of Isandlwana under King Cetshwayo.

He is in Tanzania until August to run a cultural education programme that is fully paid for by the Ngoni royal family.

Ngobese stole the show at the festival when he stepped out in traditional Zulu gear and danced in front of thousands.

He said: "Another thing that means a lot to me is how I connected with other tribes here through my Zulu culture."

This isn't his first cross-border mission. Ngobese was in Zambia before, where he was hosted by other Ngoni royals. The Ngoni people are descendants of King Zwangendaba, who fled KwaZulu-Natal during King Shaka's rule. Over generations, the Ngoni established communities in Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and eventually Tanzania.