Nigeria: 20 Soldiers Killed By Bandits in Niger

25 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

About 20 soldiers were killed in a gunfight with armed bandits who ambushed them at their base around Kwanan Dutse in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

A security source in neighbouring Shiroro LGA, who was briefed by his colleagues, told PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits attacked the military camp on Tuesday morning.

"Other soldiers were also injured," the source who was not authorised to speak with the press said, adding the bodies of the deceased soldiers had been deposited in a hospital.

The army is yet to issue a statement about the incident. At press time, Onyechi Anele, the army spokesperson is yet to respond to our inquiry.

The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Abdullahi Garba, has not responded to an inquiry sent to him about the incident.

The attack came a few hours after bandits killed about 15 residents of Tofa village in Magami district of the Gusau Local Government Area in Zamfara.

That same day, a similar gunfight between notorious bandit Bello Turji's gang and security forces claimed at least 100 lives near Cida village in Shinkafi LGA of Sokoto State.

Armed groups in Niger State do not usually claim responsibility for attacks they carry out, but our reporter understands that the area where the incident happened is partly controlled by the bandit group of Dogo Gide and the remnants of late Ali Kawaje's gang.

Like in other terror-ravaged states, Niger suffers incessant attacks from armed groups including the Mallam Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction.

These groups target civilians, military personnel and local miners. They also engage in cattle rustling, kidnapping for ransom and violence against women.

