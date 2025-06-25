Ethiopia Commits to Solidify With Refugees - RRS

The Refugee and Returnees Service expressed Ethiopia's commitment to solidarity with refugees by including them in national systems.

This was stated at the event organized to mark World Refugee Day last Friday at National level.

In a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, RRS Director General Teyiba Hassen said that Ethiopia has maintained a proud tradition of hosting refugees for a long time. "That's why we are committed to solidarity with refugees by including them in our national systems."

Inclusion is not a new phenomenon in Ethiopia, as refugees' rights to work, start businesses, and access financial services stem from the provisions of the progressive Refugee Proclamation 1110/2019.

Therefore, they are provided with a digital identity through a Fayda ID and equitable access to education, healthcare, water, sanitation, hygiene (WaSH), telecoms, employment, and other opportunities.

"Ethiopia has made substantial progress in the inclusion of refugee students in its national education system, guided by strong legal and policy frameworks."

A key milestone was the adoption of the 2019 Refugee Proclamation, granting refugees the right to access public education alongside Ethiopian nationals, she said, adding that Ethiopia has also undertaken important legal and policy reforms to support the inclusion of refugees in national development initiatives, particularly in skills training and employment opportunities.

In addition to the 2019 Refugee Proclamation, which grants them the right to work, start businesses, and access financial services, the Labour Proclamation 1156/2019 has extended labor protection to all wage-employed workers, including refugees.

The "Solutions from the Start" model already practiced in the Alem-Wach, Ura, and Mirqaan refugee sites/settlements is an existing testament to inclusion, marking a significant shift from traditional humanitarian, often parallel responses to a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach rooted in protection, dignity, and sustainable development, it was said.

UNHCR Country Representative Andrew Mbogori, on his part, said that the Government of Ethiopia has demonstrated its solidarity with refugees through its comprehensive inclusion approach going beyond basic services toward providing vital biometric identity documents.

As the inclusion of refugees is well underway thanks to robust legal and policy frameworks, sustainable investment, system and capacity building, and coordinated partnerships are crucial to bridge service gaps and ensure equitable care for refugees and host communities alike.

These events are a testament to Ethiopia's leadership in aligning national efforts with the Global Compact on Refugees and advancing its commitments made at the Global Refugee Forum, proving how refugees are able to work, study, and build a new life in their country of asylum, he added.

To respond to the growing needs of over 1.1 million refugees and asylum seekers in Ethiopia, the Government has adopted a bold, forward-looking legal framework and strategy that integrates refugees into national systems, it was said.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 25 JUNE 2025