Ethiopia: System Precludes Public Procurement From Corruption

Ethiopia's electronic government procurement (E-GP) system has prevented public procurement from corruption, the Public Procurement and Property Authority (PPPA) said.

The system facilitated over 241 billion Birr in transactions during the 2017 Ethiopian fiscal year, the authority reported.

These impressive figures were revealed during a discussion where the Authority presented its 2017 fiscal year performance report and outlined key goals for the upcoming 2018 fiscal year.

Authority Director-General Meseret Meskele highlighted the pivotal role of a new legal proclamation, approved and implemented in the 2017 fiscal year, in modernizing the federal government's procurement and property administration. Directives to enforce this proclamation have also been approved and are now in effect.

All 169 federal budget-holding institutions and their 93 branch offices now use the E-GP system, publicly disclosing their procurement plans to enhance transparency.

Meseret mentioned that the system has successfully eliminated document fraud and overcome many procurement hurdles. While 13 Addis Ababa institutions are fully integrated, the Authority plans to expand the system to the Oromia region in 2018.

Despite server shortages in the Sidama region and other challenges, efforts are underway to integrate institutions in South and Central Ethiopia, the Somali and Dire Dawa cities, and the Amhara region.

Additionally, procurements supported by the World Bank and other development partners are now processed through the E-GP system and will continue to be in the 2018 fiscal year, she added.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 25 JUNE 2025