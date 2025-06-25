Zimbabwe: Never Side With Oppressors Whose Hands Drip Blood - MMA Star Shreds Mnangagwa, Blames 'Scarf' for 28 Seconds Defeat

MIXED Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Themba "The Answer" Gorimbo has taken aim at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of overseeing an oppressive government.

In a recent outburst, Gorimbo launched into a tirade against President Mnangagwa, whom he met in 2021 when he was the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) heavyweight champion.

Gorimbo accused those close to Mnangagwa of corruption, claiming they demanded a bribe for facilitating his meeting with the Zanu PF leader at the State House.

"I left Zimbabwe in 2009 for South Africa. I have never worked in Zimbabwe once. Ndakaita garden boy ku Cape Town (handina hangu kubira McMillan family) ndikashanda nesimba mu sport yangu.

"Ndakashinga kusvika ndaita champion. Then zvikanzi huya uone mukuru wenyika after vaona pic ndina Rama. Ndaenda muface akainda neni aitodawo something (mutonyoro)," said Gorimbo in now-deleted social media posts.

Gorimbo blamed his meeting with President Mnangagwa for his subsequent misfortunes in the octagon.

"Munyama wandakaita next fight. Dislocated my shoulder 28 seconds into the fight. Apa ndakapiwa ma scarf kuti ndipfeke. From that day ndakaziva usafa wakainda same side nevanhu vane ropa mumaoko avo iwe une zodzo (kwete ra Dhuterere rekunyepa izvo iye achigamuchira zvokuba nekushaya, kuita zvekutengerwa marriage nemunhu akatorambawo mukadzi wake," he added.

Gorimbo is no stranger to criticising the government, having previously clashed with former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Kirsty Coventry after she ignored his pleas to include the national flag on his fighting kit.

He labelled Coventry the worst Sports Minister Zimbabwe has ever had.

President Mnangagwa is the latest target of Gorimbo's criticism, with the fighter also mocking him for commissioning minor development projects.

Last month, Mnangagwa officially opened the US$88 million Trabablas Interchange.

"Imagine kubata vanhu face muchiti roundabout what what, kutoiita official ceremony kuhvura road even flying helicopters and wasting state funds to go open roundabout.

"Mu South Africa umo Rama angasimuka kuinda Pitori kundo opener road?" said Gorimbo.