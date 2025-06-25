Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 20 Years for Sexually Abusing Five-Year-Old

A 19-year-old Guruve man has been slapped with a 20-year jail term following his conviction for sexually abusing a five-year-old neighbour on three occasions.

Prosecutors proved that the victim, a girl attending ECD B, was repeatedly targeted by the offender.

On the first occasion, it was proved that the victim went to play at the offender's homestead.

"While playing, the offender lifted her onto a stool and inserted his finger into her privates.

"The child's cries for help caused him to stop, and he attempted to pacify her by lifting and carrying her," the court heard.

Once the victim had stopped crying, the offender again lowered her onto the stool and continued to caress her privates.

He only stopped when he heard the child's mother calling for her.

The minor did not disclose the abuse to her mother at that time.

On another occasion, the complainant was sent by her mother to collect tomatoes from the offender's home.

She found him alone, sitting on a stool.

He lifted her onto the stool, removed her underwear, and again caressed her privates before inserting his finger.

"He only stopped when he saw the child's mother approaching," said the state.

Again, the child remained silent, fearing her mother's reaction.

The abuse came to light on the 12th of April, 2025, when the complainant, while attending a church conference, confided in her grandmother.

The grandmother then informed the child's mother.

A police report was filed, leading to the offender's arrest.