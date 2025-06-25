Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu, Radda, Health Minister to Attend NHEA 2025, As Healthcare Icons Receive National Honours

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako are set to headline the 11th Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, billed to hold Friday in Lagos.

Hosted annually, NHEA is a premier event that recognises innovation, excellence, and leadership across the Nigerian healthcare system and beyond. This year's ceremony is poised to celebrate transformative leadership, far-reaching impact, and remarkable institutional achievements within the sector.

A major highlight of the evening will be the conferment of Special Recognition Awards. The Katsina State Governor,Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, will be honoured for his "transformative leadership and innovative healthcare reforms that have significantly expanded access to quality health services across Katsina State."

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon two eminent Nigerians: Dr. (Pharm.) Philip Onagwele Emafo, a globally respected pharmaceutical scientist and former President of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), and Dr. Olukayode Akinlade, for his outstanding contributions and leadership in Nigeria's healthcare space.

Other distinguished recipients of the Special Recognition Awards include: Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited, for their pivotal role in driving local syringe production and reducing reliance on imports. ABUAD Multisystem Hospital recognised as a flagship for innovation, quality, and patient-centred care in Nigeria.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu would be recognized for her Jumejilo Multi-Birth Assistance Programme (JMAP), a bold intervention for maternal and neonatal care. Also, the Director, Lagos State Nursing Services, Olushola Aketi will be awarded for her leadership in advancing nursing and midwifery practice. Dr. Ebere Okereke, who will receive the Diaspora Excellence Award for her leadership in global public health, capacity building, and pandemic preparedness across Africa.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, NHEA Project Director, Dr. Wale Alabi, in a press statement said: "This year, we honour leaders whose work goes beyond policy -- they are transforming access, delivery, and quality of healthcare in real terms. These awards are not just ceremonial; they celebrate a national movement toward healthcare excellence."

"More than 100 nominees vied for recognition across 29 competitive categories, with public voting concluding on June 15, 2025. The winners in these categories will also be unveiled during the ceremony.

The 2025 edition of the "Oscars of Nigerian Healthcare" is proudly supported by PharmAccess Foundation and DCL Laboratory Products Ltd., serving as category title sponsors. Key industry stakeholders such as the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, and the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, AGPMPN are also backing the event. NHEA is organised by Global Health Projects & Resources, GHPR in collaboration with Anadach Group,USA.