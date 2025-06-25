Malawi: Luthando Holdings Pocketed K1.3 Billion and Vanished - No Motorcycles for Presidential Escort Delivered

A year after receiving over K1.3 billion to supply 20 Yamaha presidential escort motorcycles, Luthando Holdings has yet to deliver a single unit--leaving the Malawi Police Service (MPS) in a difficult position and the presidency reliant on outdated, unreliable motorbikes for official duties.

The contract, meant to modernize presidential motorcade security, is now under scrutiny due to what appears to be a clear case of supplier failure.

A Good-Faith Contract Gone Wrong

In July 2024, the MPS awarded Luthando Holdings, owned by Hendrix Laher, a contract worth K1,351,400,000 through restricted bidding. The goal was clear: replace aging escort bikes used by President Lazarus Chakwera and dignitaries with 20 new Yamaha motorcycles to ensure safety and efficiency.

Authorities within the police moved with urgency and transparency to secure the equipment. However, despite full payment--and a 50% top-up to accommodate Luthando's claims of rising costs--the motorcycles have not arrived to this day.

Police Left With No Equipment, No Answers

Instead of improved security logistics, the MPS continues to operate with old escort motorcycles, some of which are said to be in poor condition. This is causing strain on officers and raising safety concerns for presidential escorts.

"This was supposed to be a solution," said a source close to State House security. "But what has happened is frustrating. The Police did everything right. It's the supplier who disappeared."

Police Committed to Resolving the Matter

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya, when approached by Nyasa Times, said this is a serious issue and assured that he will seek more information from relevant officers.

Luthando Not a Yamaha Dealer -- Yet Chosen Supplier

Further investigation has revealed that Luthando Holdings is not an authorized Yamaha dealer--a discovery that raises more questions about how the company secured such a high-profile contract.

"This is alarming," said procurement analyst Emmanuel Kaliwo. "Only licensed dealers should be handling such sensitive procurements. The fact that Luthando isn't one calls their credibility into question."

A Case of Broken Trust

With police still waiting, and no official delivery timeline in sight, all fingers now point to Luthando Holdings as the sole actor responsible for the failure of this crucial procurement.

The case highlights the urgent need for stronger checks on suppliers and better enforcement of contract compliance to protect public institutions from exploitation.

Nyasa Times will continue monitoring this developing story and push for accountability, as taxpayers--and the Police--await answers.