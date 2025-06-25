Nigeria: Lagos Digitises Blood Services With Haemocentral, Says Lives Depend On Innovation

To save more lives through blood donation, Lagos State Government on Tuesday launched the HaemoCentral Blood Inventory Management System (BIMS) and the official Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee (LSBTC) website.

The dual innovations is aimed at revolutionalising blood donation and transfusion services, prioritising safety, efficiency, and transparency.

The HaemoCentral system is a digital platform designed to manage donor registration, blood screening, inventory, and transfusion across public and private health facilities. Developed under the Lagos State THEMES Plus Agenda and aligned with the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, the initiative addresses long-standing challenges in Nigeria's blood services, including delays, mismanagement, and safety risks.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi lauded the innovation as a game-changer.

"This system is long overdue. People often fear transfusion due to perceived risks, but with HaemoCentral, we are building trust and saving lives," she said.

Reflecting on past lapses in transfusion protocols, she added, "I recall cases where lives were lost due to inadequate systems. This platform ensures safety and transparency at every stage."

The system features appointment scheduling for donors, barcoded labels for traceability, and integration with the Lagos Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), providing real-time updates for better decision-making. It underwent rigorous data protection assessments to ensure compliance with Nigeria's data laws.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ogunyemi encouraged active participation, stating, "Voluntary blood donation is a lifeline and a civic responsibility."

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye stressed the HaemoCentral's transformative impact, describing it as "a legacy of safety and efficiency."

He noted, "This isn't just about technology; it's about creating a culture of accountability and precision in healthcare."

Corroborating their views, the Executive Secretary of LSBTC, Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya emphasised the platform's life-saving potential. "This system closes the gaps that have cost lives in the past. Every drop of blood will now be accounted for, ensuring safety and transparency," she said.

The launch also saw the unveiling of the LSBTC's website, designed to engage the public, educate donors, and foster collaboration.

The Managing Director of Digital Health Platforms, Mr. Olapegba, also stressed the security measures embedded in HaemoCentral. "This platform adheres to the highest global standards, ensuring data integrity and safety," he said, linking its development to the broader SHIP ecosystem.

The high point of the event is the live demonstration of HaemoCentral and a walkthrough of the LSBTC website, attended by key stakeholders from the healthcare, IT, and donor communities.