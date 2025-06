press release

Parliament Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - The Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy (PCEE) will tomorrow be briefed by the Minister of Electricity and Energy on, among other things, recent allegations made by the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party regarding the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 June 2025

Time: 09:30

Venue: Committee Room 1, Ground Floor, 120 Plein Street