Algeria: President of the Republic Opens 56th Algiers International Fair

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, opened on Monday at the Exhibition Palace, in Algiers, the 56th Algiers International Fair (FIA), held under the theme "For mutual and lasting cooperation."

The President of the Republic started his visit with the stand of the Sultanate of Oman, this edition's guest of honor.

He was accompanied by the deputy minister to the Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, General Saïd Chanegriha, Omani minister of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais Bin Mohammed Al Yousef and the government's members.

The Sultanate of Oman was chosen as guest of honor due to the growing momentum in the Algerian-Omani relations, especially following recent high-level visits between the leaders of both countries that culminated in the signing of several bilateral cooperation agreements.

The President of the Republic visited the stand of the State of Palestine which is participating with its ancestral tangible and intangible folk heritage.

President Tebboune also visited the stand of the Algerian General Mechanics (AGM-Holding), unit of Sidi Bel Abbes, where he received detailed explanations on the productive capacities of this company specialized in the agricultural equipment.

At the level of the pavilion of the Ministry of National Defense, the President of the Republic, who was accompanied by Army General Saïd Chanegriha, received explanations about the different industries and production structures of the People's National Army (PNA).

He notably inquired about the achievements of the Mechanical Construction Establishment of Khenchela and the Mechanical Industry Promotion Group of the People's National Army.

The President of the Republic also stopped at the stands of the Naval Forces Command, the Central Establishment for Communication Equipment Renovation of the 1st Military Region, and the National Office of Explosive Substances under the Ministry of the National Defense, where he reviewed reports on these organizations' activities.

The President of the Republic then visited the stand of the National Institute of Cartography and Remote Sensing, as well as the stand of VMS company, specialized in motorcycle manufacturing, where he learned about the main products offered by this company.