Uganda/Tanzania: Zanzibar Win Inaugural Equity Bank Supported African Nations Cup UK

25 June 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

London — Results for the African Nations Cup UK 2025

FINAL

Zanzibar 0-0 Gambia (Zanzibar won 4-2 0n penalties)

SEMI-FINALS

Gambia 3-0 Madagascar

Zanzibar 0-0 Ghana (Zanzibar win 4-2 on penalties)

PRELIMINARIES

Madagascar 5 - 0 Benin

Gambia 2 - 1 Nigeria.

Ghana 2-0 Uganda

Madagascar 5 - 0 Benin

Gambia 2 - 1 Nigeria.

YOUTH TOURNAMENT

Zimbabwe 4-1 Somaliland

Zimbabwe youth are champions.

Zanzibar are the winners of the inaugural African Nations Cup UK (ANCUK) 2025, a premier event that celebrates African heritage and talent, which had Equity Bank Uganda as a main partner.

The tournament held June 21-22 brought together African diaspora teams in what turned out to be a display of athletic excellence and rich cultural diversity at the Bobby Moore Sports Hub, Parsloes Park, Dagenham.

Officials said that Equity Bank Uganda used the strategic partnership with the Nations Cup held in London to deepen its engagement with the African diaspora, reinforcing its commitment to empower individuals, businesses, and communities across borders.

The bank used the ANCUK 2025 platform to showcase and offer tailored diaspora banking solutions, promote investment opportunities in Uganda, and connect East Africans to global financial services.

Over the years, the Bank has hosted numerous diaspora-focused events across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UK, and the US, offering financial literacy sessions, investment guidance, and bespoke banking solutions. Officials said these events have fostered deeper connections around business, culture, religion, and personal development, enabling Ugandans abroad to stay rooted while thriving globally.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.