Uganda: Artist Redefines Art With Steel Canvas

25 June 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Sello Letswalo (33) stands as a pioneering multimedia artist whose innovative approach to painting and sculpture is reshaping contemporary African art.

With a background rooted in visual arts, design, and dramatic arts from high school, and later specialising in fine and applied arts at the Tshwane University of Technology, Letswalo's journey is marked by a relentless pursuit of experimentation and storytelling.

His fascination with steel as a canvas stems from a desire to challenge traditional notions of what painting can be. "Art is often expected to live on canvas, but I wanted to expand that idea and introduce steel as a new surface; a canvas that carries its own stories, textures, and resistance."

Letswalo's signature technique involves painting with oil on steel, a pairing that initially struck him due to the stark contrast between the material's rigidity and the fluidity of oil paint. "It's a bold pairing that creates an emotional and visual tension I find compelling."

His goal is to push the boundaries of the conventional, transforming discarded or recycled steel into vibrant, enduring works of art that speak to resilience and transformation.

"Working on steel influences my practice, artistically and technically. The material demands patience. It requires me to employ heat, rusting agents, and natural elements like sun and water to shape the surface."

Much of Letswalo's work is rooted in exploring themes of identity, heritage, and resilience, particularly focusing on the roles women play in South African townships as custodians of culture and strength.

Inspired by his mother and grandmother, his art pays homage to their unwavering support and resilience, reflecting broader narratives of courage and survival, rooted in African rituals and storytelling.

Working with steel isn't without its hurdles, Letswalo said the physical weight and sharpness of the material required effort and precision. "Physically, steel is heavy, sharp, and requires effort to prepare. Artistically, convincing people that metal paintings are paintings, not just objects or sculptures, can be a challenge.

"Documenting them is also tricky, since steel is reflective like a mirror, and capturing its surface in photographs can be difficult. I've learned to work with these challenges through patience, experimentation, and better lighting setups when documenting my work."

Currently, he's preparing for a new exhibition with Spier Arts Trust, studying for his PGCE in Art, and developing workshops for young creatives. He's also co-creating a podcast to share stories from fellow artists. "Be yourself. There is only one you in the entire world. Don't be afraid to take risks or to use materials people may not understand at first."

