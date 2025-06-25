South Africa: Police Officers Protest Against Rape and Sexual Harassment in Their Ranks

The protest follows the alleged rape of a trainee by an instructor at the Tshwane Training College

About 500 police officers marched in Pretoria on Tuesday to protest against sexual abuse within their ranks.

The march was under the banner of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU), supported by COSATU and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa.

The marchers gathered in their signature red regalia at Burgers Park and marched to the office of the National Commissioner of Police. They delivered a memorandum to demand that senior officers found guilty of sexual offences be suspended.

The protest follows an incident in March at Tshwane Training College. A 59-year-old instructor is accused of locking a 20-year-old trainee in his office and threatening her with disciplinary action if she did not have sex with him.

He was arrested. He appeared at Pretoria Magistrates' Court on 23 May and was granted R8,000 bail.

POPCRU first deputy president Mosadiwamaje Veronica Mokokong said the union had received anonymous calls from trainees and police officers alleging sexual harassment and rape.

"They are afraid to open cases. Thanks God this student was bold enough to open a case," she said.

COSATU general secretary Solly Phetoe said perpetrators of sexual offence remained on duty. "Those who are implicated must be suspended with immediate effect," he said.

Two female officers from Booysens police station, who joined the march, spoke to GroundUp on condition of anonymity.

"Our workplace is toxic. They tell us to sleep with them. If we don't, they tell us they can get us fired," said one.

The other officer said, "They [supervisors] also promise to promote you if you sleep with them, but it doesn't even happen."

A police trainee told GroundUp that certain trainers failed trainees who refused to have sex with them.

The memorandum called for urgent investigations into sexual abuse and harassment cases by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and strict vetting of senior officers and college administrators.

Acting Deputy National Police Commissioner Lineo Nkhuoa accepted the memo and promised to respond in 14 days. She said in the past five years there had been 43 dismissals for rape.