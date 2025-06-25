South Africa: Violent Scenes in Engcobo On Second Day of SANCO 'Shutdown'

Nasty scuffle breaks out between Spar owner and protesters

A violent scuffle broke out on Tuesday between the owner of a Spar supermarket and protesters during a shutdown by the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in Engcobo.

"We were expecting all businesses to be closed during the shutdown protest, but when we came by his business we saw that it was open," said Thembinkosi Butshingi, the SANCO leader for the area.

CCTV footage seen by GroundUp shows protesters dispersing when security guards, apparently hired to protect the Spar shop during the protest, fired rubber bullets at them. Minutes later, the protesters gathered around the entrance to the shop and threw stones at the shop's owner, Barry Howlett, and the security guards. Howlett sustained injuries to his arms and legs.

Butshingi said he would lay charges against Howlett but did not specify what the charges will be. "We are disappointed because all those people that were attacked by his guards are his customers," said Butshingi.

Approached by GroundUp, Howlett declined to comment.

Since May, SANCO has organised regular protests in Engcobo, calling for improved service delivery and making unverified allegations against Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality manager Khathutshelo Mulaudzi.

On Monday, SANCO protesters clashed with ANC supporters. They then gathered outside the municipal offices, despite a court order preventing them from protesting at municipal premises, where they were addressed by AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

The protest continued on Tuesday. Police had previously warned protesters not to carry sticks, yet many still had sticks on Tuesday.

Butshingi said the protests had now been called off because SANCO's grievances were being addressed.

"We are meeting with King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo tomorrow together with the municipality to discuss our concerns, and we've received correspondence from the Presidency, which is also looking at these issues," he said.