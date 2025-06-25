Africa: World Bank Approves $115 Million to Support Senegal's Fiscal Reforms and Strengthen Public Financial Management

Washington — The World Bank has approved $115 million in concessional financing to support Senegal's efforts to improve public debt sustainability, strengthen public financial management, and increase domestic resource mobilization. The financing, provided through the International Development Association (IDA), will help implement the government's flagship reform program, the 2025-2029 Senegal Program for Transparency in Public Financial Management and Fiscal Consolidation (SEN-FINTRAC), which is aligned with the country's Vision 2050.

The operation, known as the Strengthening Senegal's Fiscal Sustainability Program (SEN-FISCALE), reflects a strong partnership between the Government of Senegal and the World Bank to advance fiscal reforms that are critical to the country's development ambitions. By improving how public resources are raised, managed, and spent, the program is expected to help create the conditions for more inclusive growth, better service delivery, and greater resilience to economic and climate-related shocks--contributing to Senegal's broader goals of sharing prosperity and expanding opportunities for all.

The program supports reforms across three key areas: public financial management (PFM), public debt sustainability, and domestic resource mobilization (DRM). These efforts are closely aligned with the government's broader reform agenda, including the upcoming Reforms for Economic Stabilization, Enabled Transformation and Transparency (RESET) Development Policy Financing series.

"We commend the government's strong commitment to debt transparency and effective public finance management. This initiative supports Senegal's ambition to build a more transparent, accountable, and resilient public finance management system," said Keiko Miwa, World Bank Division Director for Senegal. "By strengthening PFM, improving public debt sustainability, and increasing DRM, the program will help the government deliver better public services, strengthen public trust, and lay the groundwork for long-term fiscal stability."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Aid and Assistance Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The program will help improve the efficiency and transparency of public spending through the rollout of a modern financial management system and expanded use of electronic procurement tools. It will also support the establishment of a unified debt recording system and the consolidation of debt functions to enhance debt transparency and management. On the revenue side, the program will back reforms to modernize tax and customs administration, including the implementation of e-invoicing for VAT payers and the introduction of performance-based approaches in customs operations. These reforms will be underpinned by a strong digital transformation agenda to improve real-time monitoring of public finances and strengthen overall governance.

The $115 million financing includes a $105 million Program-for-Results (PforR) component and a $10 million technical assistance component to support change management, digital transformation, and institutional capacity building. The program is aligned with the World Bank's upcoming Country Partnership Framework.