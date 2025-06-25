Mauritius: NPCC Unveils Key Research Findings to Drive SME Productivity and Growth

The findings of a research study on Leadership and Management Practices in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were presented yesterday during a dissemination workshop organised by the National Productivity and Competitiveness Council (NPCC) at its headquarters in Ebène.

The half-day workshop brought together stakeholders from the public and private sectors, academia, and development institutions to reflect on the results of the study and chart the way forward for the SME sector in Mauritius. The Executive Director of the NPCC, Mr Vinaye Ancharaz; the Lead Research Consultant, Leadership and Management Practices in SMEs Project, NPCC, Dr Anita Ramgutty Wong; and other personalities were present on the occasion.

In his address Mr Vinaye Ancharaz highlighted the pivotal role of SMEs in boosting the Mauritian economy and underscored leadership as a key driver of transformation and productivity. The study calls for practical, context-specific strategies to better equip SME managers in adapting to a rapidly changing business landscape, he said.

The Executive Director also pointed out that the study is closely aligned with the priorities of the 2025-2026 National Budget, which focuses on research, innovation, and productivity-driven growth. He referred to the creation of the National Research and Innovation Institute and the substantial budgetary support allocated to applied research, skills development, and policy advancement.

In the same vein Mr Ancharaz announced the forthcoming Leadership Development Programme for SME Managers, to be implemented in partnership with key stakeholders. The initiative aims to convert research insights into concrete, practical support for entrepreneurs, he added.

Moreover, the Executive Director recalled recent initiatives such as the Manufacturing 4.0 Project, the Higher Education Summit, and the Digital Transformation Blueprint are signs of the country's ongoing progress. He affirmed that the research aligns with national efforts to build a knowledge-based and resilient economy.

The study, conducted over several months, involved in-depth engagement with entrepreneurs, SME managers, and ecosystem actors. It provides an evidence-based understanding of the current leadership landscape and proposes actionable insights for capacity building. The findings are accessible via the NPCC website: https://npccmauritius.org/images/report-npcc/27.pdf