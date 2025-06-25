Kenya: Kisumu Gen Z Youth Give Protest Wide Berth as Those Converging Warned

Rowdy youths in Kisumu on Wednesday ended a press conference by a section of human rights activists who had converged at the Jamhuri park to commemorate the 1st anniversary of the Finance Bill protest that led to the death of 60 youths.

The activists had converged at the park just opposite the Kisumu Central Sub County Commissioner’s office to address the press.

They demanded for compensation of families whose sons and daughters were killed during the protests.

“We’re demanding for an end to extrajudicial killing and immediate compensation of the affected families,” Grace Otieno stated.

Otieno and a handful of other activists also challenged the police to release the names of those who are still missing.

Before they concluded giving out the presser, a group of youths on motorbikes pulled over.

“We don’t want any demonstrations in Kisumu,” chanted the youths as they alighted from the bikes.

Out of panic, the activists took over for refuge at the DC’s office.

All this time, police were standing at a distance, watching as the event unfolded.

The officers later talked to the youths to vacate the area. The activists then left their hideouts.

The activists had announced a demonstration today starting at Kondele as they move towards the Central Business District.

This failed to materialize due to threats and decided to read out a petition, which they intended to handover to the police at Kisumu Central Police.

In the meantime, businesses opened up in the lakeside city, with no disruptions to traffic, despite a call for demonstrations.

Police officers in anti riot gear could be seen at the police station for any eventuality.