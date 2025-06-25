Rwanda: RwandAir Resumes Flights to Qatar, UAE As Iran-Israel Tensions Ease

25 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

RwandAir has resumed its flights to the Middle East and the Gulf region following the de-escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel that had disrupted air travel.

The national carrier had suspended flights to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, June 23, after Qatar temporarily closed its airspace amid growing concerns over regional security.

ALSO READ: Qatar closes airspace amid fears of regional conflict

On the same day, Iran launched a missile strike on a U.S. airbase in Qatar, in retaliation for U.S. bombers dropping 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on Iranian underground nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Speaking to The New Times, Olivier Ahayo, RwandAir Communications Officer confirmed that operations to the region resumed on Tuesday afternoon.

"We resumed our operations yesterday in the afternoon," he said.

RwandAir added that passengers affected by the temporary suspension can reschedule their tickets at no extra cost.

Doha's Hamad International Airport, the busiest in the Middle East, is a key destination for the airline. Dubai also remains one of RwandAir's most popular routes, with daily flights maintained over the years.

ALSO READ: Israel and Iran agree to ceasefire

The situation in the region has since calmed after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Please do not violate it!" Trump urged both sides in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The latest round of conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on Friday, June 13, after Israel launched airstrikes on nuclear and military facilities in Iran, alleging that Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon.

Israeli officials stated the strikes became necessary after diplomatic efforts to curb Iran's nuclear program reached a deadlock.

ALSO READ: RwandAir cancels flights to Doha, Dubai

In response, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel over several days, leading to significant damage in various Israeli cities.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.