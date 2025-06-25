Uganda: Nema Urges Ugandans to Unite Against Single-Use Plastics

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has called on Ugandans to join efforts in phasing out single-use plastics, warning that the country's plastic pollution crisis is worsening despite the availability of eco-friendly alternatives.

The appeal was made during a public environmental dialogue held at Kabale University in Kabale Municipality, bringing together environmentalists and academics in a build-up to World Environment Day, which will be marked in the district tomorrow under the global theme Unite Against Plastic Pollution.

NEMA Executive Director Dr. Barirega Akankwasah told participants that Uganda generates about 600 tonnes of plastic waste daily, with Kampala alone accounting for an estimated 800,000 tonnes annually.

He warned that the country must act swiftly to curb the use of problematic plastics.

"There is an urgent need to phase out single-use plastics because alternatives already exist in Uganda," Dr Akankwasah said.

"We must also remove harmful chemicals from plastic products and invest more in improving our recycling systems."

While acknowledging the complexity of plastic use, he stressed that public cooperation is essential in shifting consumer behavior and reducing the environmental impact of plastic waste.

Representing the Kabale University Vice Chancellor, Dr Rodgers Akatwijuka--who is also a lecturer at the institution--described plastics as an "unnecessary evil."

He noted, however, that plastics are now deeply embedded in modern life and warned that some alternatives may also pose environmental risks if not carefully evaluated.

This year's World Environment Day was initially scheduled for June 5 but was postponed nationally due to the President's State of the Nation Address.

Kabale District will now host the event today, with renewed focus on collective action against plastic pollution.