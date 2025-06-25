Rwanda: Can Pay-TV Survive the Streaming Onslaught

Television consumption has transformed dramatically over the past few decades, reaching unprecedented levels. With the rise of streaming services, it's as if the industry has been supercharged, accelerating viewing habits and redefining how content is created, delivered, and consumed.

Digital streaming services like Netflix, Apple Tv, Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube have revolutionized content and how the world consumes television.

The rise of streaming has reshaped TV viewing habits, with audiences now choosing what, when, and how to watch.

Tresor Ishimwe, a Kigali based IPTV service provider, says this is the case for Rwanda where more people now prefer streaming content online than relying on Pay-Tv.

"My clientele subscribes to movies and series, about 90% of the time, from platforms like Netflix. With reliable internet, IPTV is what most subscribers prefer," he says.

Traditional media has leaned heavily on live sports to retain audiences. While major sporting events continue to attract large crowds on pay-TV, a growing number of viewers, especially in urban areas, are migrating to streaming platforms for more flexible access.

Traditional TV clings to news and hit series, but the global trend points to streaming as the future, particularly for live sports, where investment already runs into the billions.

Shift in trends

Canal+, Star Africa Media Ltd, Tele 10 Ltd (Dstv), and Azam continue to rely heavily on exclusive football broadcasting rights, particularly for the English Premier League (EPL) to retain customers onboard.

According to Gloria Nizurugero, Azam TV's Marketing and Sales Manager, strategic promotions, loyalty incentives, and digital engagement are key to staying competitive in the streaming era.

"We understand the pricing flexibility offered by streaming platforms. In response, we've adjusted our model by introducing more affordable and flexible packages, making pay-tv accessible to a wider audience," she says.

"We're also running seasonal promotions and kit discounts to reduce the entry barrier. To add value, we've launched the AzamTV Max app, allowing subscribers to watch content on-the-go at no extra cost," she adds.

This hybrid approach, Nizurugero says, ensures customers enjoy both the reliability of traditional broadcasting and the flexibility of streaming all at a highly competitive price.

Azam media which is run by Tanzania's family-owned conglomerate Bakhresa Group, has a presence in Rwanda, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda and Zimbabwe. It is one of the many pay-TV services fighting to stay relevant in the streaming era.

Yet, with the rise of global streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and YouTube, analysts say the current models deployed by traditional TV services providers are unsustainable.

"Streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon offer cheaper, flexible options, and with smartphones more common than TV sets, accessibility is no longer a barrier," says Gonzaga Muganwa, a media observer.

With this, he adds, traditional media service providers are forced to make shifts to accommodate for changing customer preferences. Those who don't, will be out of business.

The local scene

According to the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), there were 570,021 Pay TV registered subscribers in 2024, of which 141,154 were active, accounting for a 24.8 per cent share.

Canal+ Rwanda Ltd had a 71 per cent market share among active Pay TV subscriptions, while Star Africa Media Ltd, Tele 10 Ltd (Dstv), and Azam Media Rwanda Ltd had a market share of 17 per cent, 11 per cent, and 1 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, smartphone access and mobile internet usage has increased over the years. Rwanda's overall household internet usage reached 30 per cent with smartphone penetration rising to 34 per cent in the same period.

Victor Nkindi, CEO and Founder of Hooza Media, says this shift presents both disruption and unprecedented opportunity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In the early 2010s, Rwanda's digital migration laid the foundation for this transformation. With 78% of the population under 35 and smartphone penetration rising, on-demand streaming is becoming the default for urban and middle-class consumers," he observes.

While pay-TV remains relevant especially for live sports and news, the balance is shifting.

"Global players like Amazon, Apple, and YouTube are entering the sports broadcasting space, threatening Pay TV's core revenue model. Exclusive sports rights can no longer be relied on as a long-term strategy," he warns.

Nkindi believes that the regulatory environment must evolve to keep pace with the digital age. "Fair competition, copyright protection, and data privacy must be prioritised."

The entrepreneur insists that there's a need for frameworks that support local creators and hold global platforms accountable. "With the right support and structure, Rwanda can lead the continent in exporting culture through digital innovation."