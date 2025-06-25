Rwanda: Did APR New Signing Dao Memel Sign for Two Club?

APR FC on Sunday, June 22, announced Dao Memel as their new player. But the news about his move to the Rwanda Premier League Champions took a new twist after it emerged that the Burkinabe youngster had also signed for Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars.

Tanzanian media outlets report that the 21-year-old had already reached an agreement to join Singida Black Stars last week before but ended announced as APR new player, a development that left the Tanzania side surprised and shocked.

Reports indicate that Dao signed for Singida Black Stars on a three-year contract which would run until June 2028 where both parties had agreed that Singida would pay a sign of fee of $150,000 (approx. Rwf 217 million) to the youngster through a period of three years.

In the first phase, Singida Black Stars were to pay $70,000 in 2025-2026 season, which would also be paid in two installments, with an initial payment of $20,000 and a subsequent payment of $50,000. Then the next installment of $40,000 would be paid in 2026-2027 season, while the remaining $40,000 would be cleared during the 2027-2028 season.

On the other side, Times Sport understands that APR paid the player $65,000 (Rwf 94 million) in addition to a transfer fee worth $40.000 paid to his club AS Sonabel.

How did Dao end up to APR?

Times Sport understands that APR FC contacted Memel's club Sanobel over a potential transfer for the Burkinabe midfielder while Singinda went through his agent Salomé Wendingoudi Compaore, to sign him as a free agent. However, it is reported that he still had three months remaining on his contract.

One clause in Memel's contract indicates that, in case the player wants his contract terminated to be able to leave for another club, he would play $500,000 to buy out his release clause.

Singida Black Stars Secretary General Omar Kaya was tight-lipped when asked to comment about Memel's transfer saga.

He said, "If he signed there with APR FC, it is very good; if he signed with both clubs (Singida Black Stars and APR FC), it is also good. With time, we will know the truth."

A source close to APR FC told Times Sport that the club bought Raouf Merel's release clause from his AS Sonabel contract which was supposed to end in 2027.

The source revealed that the club is confident of obtaining the player's International Transfer Certificate [ITC] on Monday.