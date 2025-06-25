Uganda Set to Host Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation Summit

Uganda is set to host the Middle East and Africa Digital Transformation Summit from Wednesday, June 25 to Friday, June 27, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The three-day event will gather key stakeholders from across the digital ecosystem to explore emerging technologies, foster cross-border partnerships, and drive economic and social development across the two regions.

President Museveni is expected to officiate as the chief guest, joined by a delegation of prominent dignitaries including James Chimwaza, President of the COMESA Business Council; William Mutambo, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi and keynote speaker; and Matteo Rizzi, CEO of Time Pledge.

Organisers say all preparations are complete, and international delegates have already begun arriving in Kampala.

"The final preparations are already done and everything is ready--from the venue, the speakers, partners, sponsors, to the exhibitors who will fully participate in this three-day summit," said Joseph Kimbowa, head of [rogrammes and Chief Content Officer at HiPipo Foundation, one of the lead organisers.

The summit, organised by HiPipo in partnership with the COMESA Business Council and Uganda's Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, aims to catalyse investment and innovation by addressing policy frameworks, digital finance, and the role of technology in public service delivery.

A major focus will be on youth engagement, with over 70 universities expected to attend. Discussions will target the potential of digital tools to accelerate GDP growth, increase domestic revenue mobilisation, and unlock job creation opportunities for Africa and the Middle East's young populations.

Participants will include government representatives, development agencies, investors, tech startups, financial institutions, civil society organisations, sponsors, and exhibitors, all convening under a shared vision: to build a digitally inclusive and economically empowered future for the two regions.