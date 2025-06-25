Kenya: Melly, Cheruiyot Make Light Work of Burundi in Beach Volleyball Opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25, 2025 - The men's beach volleyball team began their Africa Championships campaign on a high note, beating Burundi in the opener in Tetouan, Morocco on Wednesday afternoon.

The pair of Brian Melly and Wilson Cheruiyot had to work extra hard to stop their Burundian opponents, Dan Ishimwe and Diamel Ndayisaba, winning 21-17 in the first set.

They then wrapped up a good day in the office with a 21-15 victory in the second set.

Flying the national flag next will be Elphas Makuto and Jairus Kipkosgei who will square it out with Nigeria's Uche Augustine and Peter Ibrahim.

In the women's division, Gaudencia Makokha and Mercy Iminza will take to the beach for their first match against the Nigerian pair of Genevive Kelechi and Happy Wushilang.

Thereafter, Veronica Adhiambo and Sharleen Sembel will duel with another Nigerian duo, Pamela Bawa and Esther Mbah.

Kenyans will be hoping to secure their slots at the World Championships in Adelaide, Australia in November by finishing in the top four of both categories at the continental showpiece.