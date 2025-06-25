Africa: Al Ahly Bow Out of FIFA Club World Cup After Heart-Stopping 4-4 Draw With Porto

23 June 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

A stunning eight-goal thriller at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey saw FC Porto and Al Ahly FC share the spoils in a breathless 4-4 draw -- but heartbreakingly, it wasn't enough for the former African champions to continue with the FIFA Club World Cup journey in the US.

Wessam Abou Ali stole the headlines with a superb hat-trick for the Egyptian giants, but a last-gasp rocket from Porto's Pepê meant both clubs bowed out despite producing one of the tournament's most entertaining matches.

Al Ahly began brightly and took the lead in the 15th minute when Wessam Abou Ali slotted home after a clever assist from Hamdy Fathy. But Porto responded in style in the 23rd minute as Rodrigo Mora, the 18-year-old sensation, danced past defenders before coolly rounding the goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

Just before the interval, Zizo was brought down in the area and Abou Ali made no mistake from the spot (45'+2), restoring Al Ahly's lead heading into the break. The scoreline at halftime: Porto 1-2 Al Ahly, but both teams remained under pressure as news filtered in that Palmeiras were trailing in the concurrent match.

The second period exploded into life with three goals in as many minutes: William Gomes rifled home a sublime effort from distance to level for Porto (50'). Moments later, Abou Ali completed his hat-trick with a towering header (51').

But Porto hit back again through Samu Aghehowa's well-timed header from a Fábio Vieira corner (53'). Al Ahly surged ahead once more through a stunning curler from Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (64'), assisted by Achraf Bencharki -- a strike that will surely be a contender for goal of the tournament.

But in the dying moments, with the match at a fever pitch and both teams throwing everything forward, Pepê delivered a hammer blow -- lashing in an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner in the 89th minute to level it at 4-4.

Despite the fireworks on display, the draw wasn't enough for Ahly who showed grit in front of their travelling fans who came out in their numbers to paint the stadium red.

Player of the Match: Wessam Abou Ali (Al Ahly FC) - A clinical hat-trick in a major fixture, under immense pressure.

