Kenya: Ruto Flees Nairobi Protest Heat, Joins Raila in Kilifi Burial

Protests in Kisii on June 25, 2025 in commemoration of the demos last year when over 60 people were shot dead by police during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

President William Ruto steered clear of Nairobi on Wednesday, retreating to Kilifi County as thousands of Gen Z protesters took to the streets across the country to mark the first anniversary of the historic June 25, 2024 demonstrations.

While police engaged in running battles with protestors in Nairobi's CBD, Kitengela, Kisii, Nyeri and parts of Thika Road, the President was attending the funeral of the father of Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro in Dabaso.

The head of state was accompanied by key government allies including Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, now seen as a key ally in Ruto's broad-based government arrangement.

President Ruto had on Tuesday defended the police, urging them to act decisively against what he described as civil disobedience, even as rights groups and envoys warned against excessive force.

His absence from the capital during a day of nationwide tension and remembrance did not go unnoticed, especially as many Kenyans turned out to honor the over 60 lives lost during last year's anti-Finance Bill protests that culminated in the dramatic storming of Parliament.

With emotions running high and fresh calls for justice echoing across the country, Ruto's quiet presence in Kilifi raised eyebrows, even as the government continued to maintain a tough stance against demonstrators.

Wednesday's anniversary was marked by heavy police deployment, intermittent violence, and a media clampdown, but also by powerful moments of peace and unity among the Gen Z-led protestors.