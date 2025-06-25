Kenya: Ruto Flees Nairobi Protest Heat, Joins Raila in Kilifi Burial

Capital FM
Protests in Kisii on June 25, 2025 in commemoration of the demos last year when over 60 people were shot dead by police during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.
25 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

President William Ruto steered clear of Nairobi on Wednesday, retreating to Kilifi County as thousands of Gen Z protesters took to the streets across the country to mark the first anniversary of the historic June 25, 2024 demonstrations.

While police engaged in running battles with protestors in Nairobi's CBD, Kitengela, Kisii, Nyeri and parts of Thika Road, the President was attending the funeral of the father of Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro in Dabaso.

The head of state was accompanied by key government allies including Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, now seen as a key ally in Ruto's broad-based government arrangement.

President Ruto had on Tuesday defended the police, urging them to act decisively against what he described as civil disobedience, even as rights groups and envoys warned against excessive force.

His absence from the capital during a day of nationwide tension and remembrance did not go unnoticed, especially as many Kenyans turned out to honor the over 60 lives lost during last year's anti-Finance Bill protests that culminated in the dramatic storming of Parliament.

With emotions running high and fresh calls for justice echoing across the country, Ruto's quiet presence in Kilifi raised eyebrows, even as the government continued to maintain a tough stance against demonstrators.

Wednesday's anniversary was marked by heavy police deployment, intermittent violence, and a media clampdown, but also by powerful moments of peace and unity among the Gen Z-led protestors.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.