Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Thokozani Khupe has demanded a ministerial statement from the Ministry of Finance on the disbursement of the US$38 million collected through the sugar tax for the procurement of cancer treatment equipment.

On a point of national interest, Khupe who was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, told Speaker Jacob Mudenda that there are alarming cancer deaths countrywide and needed urgent attention from government.

"It is with a heavy heart that I rise today to draw the attention of this August House to a matter of grave and urgent national importance, the escalating cancer crisis in our country.

"The stark and painful reality is that more of our fellow citizens are succumbing to cancer now than ever before. The statistics are not just numbers. They are names, faces, families and futures tragically cut short," Khupe said.

"This alarming rise in cancer-related deaths has compelled many of us to call upon the government to elevate cancer to a top-tier public health priority.

"In recognition of the need for increased resources, a sugar tax was introduced. The proceeds from this tax were intended to be directed specifically toward the fight against cancer, to procure lifesaving equipment, essential medicines and to strengthen the overall cancer response infrastructure."

Khupe revealed that some months ago, she posed a question regarding the disbursement of US$38 million from the sugar tax fund as announced by the Finance Minister.

In response, Khupe was informed that "the procurement process for cancer equipment and medications had commenced."

According to Khupe, who has been lobbying for prioritisation of cancer treatment in the country, a report by the state media had indicated the much-needed cancer equipment was to be purchased directly from China to reduce costs.

"Given the magnitude of this public health emergency, I respectfully request that the Hon. Minister of Finance urgently deliver a ministerial statement to this House.

"The statement should provide a comprehensive update on the current status of the sugar tax fund, specifically how much remains available beyond the US$38 million already disbursed.

The progress made in the procurement of modern, state-of-the-art cancer treatment equipment and essential medicines as well as measures being taken to ensure transparency, efficiency and value for money in the procurement process," said the MP.

Khupe told Mudenda that the urgency of her request could not be overstated as delays cost lives.

"We are losing mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters - productive citizens whose potential contributions to society are being lost due to late diagnosis, inadequate treatment or lack of access to modern cancer care.

"Let us respond to this crisis with the seriousness, compassion and urgency it demands. The fight against cancer is not merely a medical issue. It is a moral imperative and a national priority," Khupe stated.

The Speaker commended Khupe and ordered Deputy Chief Whip Kambuzuma to make sure Ncube brings the ministerial statement to Parliament.

"Thank you very much Hon. Dr. Khupe; deputy chief whip (Hurungwe West MP Chinjai Kambuzuma) can you take note of that statement and in liaison with the administration of Parliament, proceed to advise the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion accordingly," Mudenda said.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa made a surprise visit to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Sally Mugabe Hospital to assess the status of the country's top referral health institutions.

The National Cancer Institute in Zimbabwe reported that cancer is a major cause of death, with over 7,500 new cases and over 2,500 deaths reported annually.

It also reported that cancer is predicted to surpass HIV and AIDS as the leading cause of death in the near future.