Zimbabwe: ZIFA Targets CAF a Coaching License in 2026

25 June 2025
Zimbabwe coaches who are aspiring to attain CAF A coaching licences locally have to wait until 2026.

This was revealed by ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira after the FA successfully hosted its first-ever CAF C coaching licence course since 2017 which started last week.

Zimbabwe last hosted a CAF A coaching licence course in 2017, and the demand for the badge in local football has been high.

"The CAF C we are doing right now is like part of the convention, the requirements that we have to do.

"Once we do it successfully, then we are cleared to do our own courses and we will start with the B.

"So the A, we will probably have it beginning of the year, in 2026," said Hunidzarira.

The technical director expressed satisfaction with how local coaches turned up to participate in the CAF C coaching licence.

He added,"There are quite a number of former players that are there and the active coaches that are there.

"This is key for the growth of our game, especially if you are to develop grassroots football."

CAF had stopped ZIFA from conducting coaching courses after a scandal in which the FA swindled money from participants and never delivered the certificates.

The ongoing CAF C coaching course has 30 students, among them former Warriors player Chipo Tsodzo.

