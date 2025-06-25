Somalia: Trump Launches Verbal Attack On Rep. Ilhan Omar Over Criticism of Military Deployment

Washington, United States — U.S. President Donald Trump launched a scathing verbal attack on Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar after she strongly criticized the government's domestic security policies, particularly the deployment of military forces in response to protests.

Omar, a Somali-American representative from Minnesota, condemned the use of the National Guard in Los Angeles amid demonstrations against the treatment of migrants, calling it a sign that the U.S. is "turning into one of the worst countries in the world."

Trump, in a sharp rebuke, responded by questioning Omar's loyalty and background:

"Ilhan Omar, who constantly complains about our country, comes from Somalia--a failed state with no real government, struggling with crime and poverty. It's considered one of the worst countries on Earth, if it's even ranked."

The remarks follow a pattern of inflammatory statements Trump has made about Somalia and Omar, drawing widespread condemnation from rights groups and political opponents who view his comments as xenophobic and divisive.

This latest exchange adds to ongoing tensions around immigration, national identity, and the role of dissent in American democracy.