Somalia: Boosaaso Governor Orders Businesses to Fund Puntland Forces Fighting ISIS

Bosaso, Somalia — The governor of Boosaaso, the commercial capital of Puntland, Abdifitah Mohamed Osman, issued strict orders demanding local businesses and traders contribute financially to support Puntland security forces battling ISIS.

In a public statement, Governor Abdifitah warned that any company or business that fails to comply with the fundraising directive will face closure or removal from the city.

"Businesses that do not participate in supporting our defense forces will no longer operate in Boosaaso. Those who ignore this order will be legally dealt with," he said.

The announcement comes amid Puntland's intensified military campaign against ISIS militants, currently in its fourth phase.

Puntland forces have recently recaptured key strategic positions from the group in the mountainous areas of Bari.

Officials say sustained financial backing from the local community is critical to maintaining momentum in ongoing counterterrorism operations against extremist elements entrenched in the region.