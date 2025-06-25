Zimbabwe: Police Dismisses 'Ration Theft' Claims As Baseless Fabrication

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has strongly refuted allegations that senior officers are involved in the theft of police rations, dismissing a local newspaper report titled "ZRP Bosses Steal Rations" as unfounded.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Commissioner-General of Police is not aware of such allegations and is taking steps to verify their credibility.

"Anyone with credible and verifiable information is free to personally come to Police General Headquarters and confidentially give the information directly to the Commissioner-General of Police," Nyathi stated.

He said the police force has implemented strict controls to prevent any abuse of the rations system with all commanders fully briefed and aware of these safeguards.

"The Commissioner-General of Police assures both police officers and the public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that no single officer or member abuses the rations facility," he added.

Commissioner Nyathi also reiterated the police force's appreciation of the government's efforts to enhance the welfare of officers saying that any misuse of such support would not be tolerated.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is thankful for the Government's effort to improve police officers' welfare and will not condone abuse of such a facility," he said.

The ZRP also issued a call to the media to exercise responsibility and objectivity when reporting on sensitive security matters, warning against sensationalism.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police appeals to the media to be objective and avoid reckless reporting on security issues to avoid causing alarm and despondency in the country's uniformed services," said Nyathi.

He noted that the ZRP leadership is working closely with the Government to address the welfare of its members and urged for constructive reporting that supports these efforts.