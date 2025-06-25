South Africa: Labour Dept Rolls Out Mobile Offices Amid Klerksdorp Office Closure

25 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Employment and Labour has implemented several measures to minimise the disruption of services caused by the continued closure of its Klerksdorp Labour Centre in the North West province.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said this interruption is due to ongoing issues with the PC Pelser Building, which has been prohibited from use since January 2024, due to non-compliance with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) legislation and compromised structural integrity.

The department explained that the Klerksdorp office has been operating from the City of Matlosana Local Municipality premises since the prohibition of the PC Pelser Building. However, this temporary accommodation has not met the required standards, prompting the department to prioritise the health and well-being of its officials and clients.

"The department acknowledges that the current situation has negatively impacted service delivery. The department is unable to provide its full range of services due to the inaccessibility of the building.

"To mitigate the impact, the department has implemented several measures. The department will utilise mobile offices (buses) and conduct outreach campaigns to continue service delivery. A satellite office has been secured in Wolmaransstad, which will operate five days a week, starting from 17 June 2025 (07:30am-4pm)," the department said.

The department said its Potchefstroom office will receive additional personnel to handle the increased demand resulting from the temporary suspension of services at the Klerksdorp office.

These outreach campaigns will be rolled out throughout the district, with schedules shared in advance to notify clients of upcoming visits.

"The department appeals to clients for patience as it actively investigates long-term sustainable solutions to ensure uninterrupted service delivery. Clients who can visit other nearby labour centres, such as those in Potchefstroom and Lichtenburg, are encouraged to do so.

"The department, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is committed to resolving the issues with the PC Pelser Building to restore normal operations as soon as possible," the department said.

