South Africa: Mogalakwena Municipality Called to Address Dysfunctional Wastewater Treatment Plants

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo has encouraged Mogalakwena Local Municipality to implement corrective measures to address the problem of dysfunctional wastewater treatment plants that largely contribute to the pollution of watercourses in the area.

Accompanied by Mogalakwena Municipality Mayor, Ngoako Thulani Taueatsoala and Lepelle Northern Water Board Chairperson, Dr Nndweleni Mphephu, Seitlholo recently conducted an oversight visit to several sites in within the municipality under Waterberg District, Limpopo.

The Deputy Minister visited dysfunctional wastewater treatment plants, and some households affected by malfunctioning sewer systems.

Seitlholo's inspection included the Mokopane Wastewater Treatment Works, Old Masodi and Sekgakgapeng Oxidation Ponds, the Masodi Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the Doorndraai Water Treatment Works.

The Deputy Minister cited the Green Drop Report, which was released in 2023, and indicated that Mogalakwena Municipality has wastewater systems that are in a critical state, requiring significant attention and improvement.

The report highlighted a need for concerted effort to improve wastewater services, with a particular focus on addressing issues of effluent treatment.

"We are faced with a problem whereby 78% of the wastewater treatment works in Limpopo are in a critical state and dysfunctional, and that contributes to the contamination of water courses in the province due to raw or partially treated effluent that finds its way to the rivers and dams.

"Water pollution does not only have a negative effect on the quality of water, but it also has cost implications for municipalities to treat water in bulk. The municipality is therefore encouraged to develop a corrective action plan to address the identified shortcomings, as far as water pollution is concerned," Seitlholo said.

Despite the challenges of the municipal wastewater treatment works, the Deputy Minister commended the Masodi Wastewater Treatment plant, which treats effluent to the required standard.

The plant is a multi-year public-private partnership project by Mogalakwena Municipality and is fully funded by Ivanplats Proprietary Limited Mine. It treats 10 megalitres a day (ml/d), which improves sanitation provision to Mokopane and the surrounding areas.

It also enables local industries to have access to the grey water for reuse from the treated effluent released from the plant.

"Masodi Wastewater Treatment plant is the only plant in Limpopo that is operating to treat effluent to the required standards, and this demonstrates the importance of public-private partnerships to improve water and sanitation services in the country.

"This was emphasised in the National Water and Sanitation Indaba held earlier this year, highlighting the need for public private partnerships to address water and sanitation challenges," Seitlholo said.

Seitlholo also visited Sekhiming and Kuranta villages, within the Greater Giyani Local Municipality in Mopani District, to assess the Sand Water Extraction Project.

The project, implemented by Lepelle Northern Water, involves extracting water from the sand of the Molototsi River, which is known to store water and filter it naturally.

The initiative aims to provide a reliable water source for the surrounding villages, particularly during periods of drought.

"This is also part of the resolutions taken at the Water and Sanitation Indaba, to employ innovative and technological methods to ensure that communities across the country access reliable water.

"This project is part of a broader effort to address water scarcity in rural areas struggling with water shortages in Limpopo province, particularly those which have been severely affected by drought in recent years," the Deputy Minister said.