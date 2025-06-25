South Africa: KZN Premier Commends Arrest in Umlazi Mass Murder Case

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, has commended the arrest of a suspect in connection with the recent brutal mass murder that shocked the Umlazi community.

This comes after the arrest of a 28-year-old man in connection with the murder of eight people on 16 May 2025, at Zama informal settlement in U-section, Umlazi, south of Durban.

The victims, including six men and two women, aged between 22 and 40 years, were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the police report, the incident took place when unknown armed men entered an informal settlement and opened fire. Eight victims died on the scene.

The mass killing, which left multiple lives lost and families shattered, drew national attention and widespread condemnation.

Ntuli visited the affected area and called for a multi-agency response to restore peace and strengthen community policing.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ntuli hailed the arrest as a significant breakthrough.

"This arrest is a clear indication that our law enforcement agencies are capable, committed, and determined to restore safety and dignity in our communities. We commend the SAPS (South African Police Service), the Hawks, and all intelligence-led operations that worked relentlessly around the clock to ensure this progress," Ntuli said.

Ntuli emphasised that people of Umlazi and KwaZulu-Natal at large deserve to live without fear, and "no individual or group has the right to undermine the safety and security of our communities."

He added that the provincial government is intensifying its collaboration with the police and other safety structures to dismantle criminal syndicates, improve visibility in hotspots, and fast-track the installation of community-based crime prevention programmes.

The Premier also appealed to community members to work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies.

"Our fight against crime is a collective one. We urge residents to report any suspicious activities and to cooperate fully with ongoing investigations. It is only through unity and active citizenry that we can defeat crime and reclaim our communities."

As the case proceeds through the justice system, Ntuli assured that the provincial government will continue to provide the necessary psychosocial support to the victims' families, and work to ensure that justice is served without delay.