South Africa: Cold Front Hits Eastern Cape

A cold front is expected to make landfall on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape, according to South African Weather Service (SAWS).
"Ahead of the frontal system, strong to gale force winds are expected over the interior of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday, 26 June 2025," SAWS said.
As the cold front passes through the Eastern Cape on Thursday, the surface high pressure system will extend its ridge behind it, resulting in cold to very cold conditions in places across the province from Thursday to Friday.
"Snowfalls of between 1 to 5 cm accumulation can be expected over the northern high-lying areas on Thursday. Very rough seas, with wave heights reaching 6m, and strong to gale force winds can also be expected in places along the Eastern Cape coast on Thursday into Friday," the weather service said.
The SAWS has issued the following impact-based warnings:
- A yellow level 2 warning (high likelihood of minor impacts) for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements (formal and informal) and localised runaway fires in places over Chris Hani District Municipality (DM), Joe Gqabi DM, Sarah Baartman DM, Raymond Mhlaba LM and Amahlathi LM on Wednesday, 25 June, and over the coastal areas between Plettenberg Bay and East London Thursday, 26 June.
- A yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation of small vessels with a risk of taking in water and capsizing in the locality between Plettenberg Bay and East London.
- A yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snow resulting in traffic disruptions due to icy roads, and isolated cases of loss of vulnerable livestock and crops over Senqu and Elundini Local Municipalities.
- An intense cold front will be passing through the Eastern Cape on Thursday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that snow, cold to very cold and windy conditions as well as very rough seas can be expected in places over the province. - SAnews.gov.za