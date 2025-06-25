South Africa: Cold Front Hits Eastern Cape

A cold front is expected to make landfall on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape, according to South African Weather Service (SAWS).

"Ahead of the frontal system, strong to gale force winds are expected over the interior of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and Thursday, 26 June 2025," SAWS said.

As the cold front passes through the Eastern Cape on Thursday, the surface high pressure system will extend its ridge behind it, resulting in cold to very cold conditions in places across the province from Thursday to Friday.

"Snowfalls of between 1 to 5 cm accumulation can be expected over the northern high-lying areas on Thursday. Very rough seas, with wave heights reaching 6m, and strong to gale force winds can also be expected in places along the Eastern Cape coast on Thursday into Friday," the weather service said.

The SAWS has issued the following impact-based warnings: