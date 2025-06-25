Zimbabwe: The Truth Behind Rovos Rail's Collision in Zimbabwe

The luxury rail industry across Southern Africa held its breath earlier this year when a Rovos Rail train carrying 47 foreign tourists and 34 staff members collided with a freight train on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge line.

Now, after months of investigation and reflection, the company's Chief Operating Officer Tiffany Vos-Thane has broken her silence about what went wrong that fateful morning, Cape {town} Etc reports.

This incident marked the first major accident in Rovos Rail's 20 years of operation along this route, shaking confidence in Africa's luxury rail sector.

The collision derailed several carriages during the Easter holiday journey to Victoria Falls, tragically claiming the life of one staff member weeks later due to medical complications.

While no passengers were physically injured, the psychological impact on both guests and crew has been profound, with the company arranging ongoing trauma counselling for affected employees.

According to Vos-Thane, while final reports are still being compiled, preliminary findings point squarely to a tragic miscalculation by Bulawayo Beitbridge Railway (BBR) operators.

'Somebody made a mistake with the timing, which is just so unfortunate,' Vos-Thane revealed in an emotional interview. 'This is particularly devastating considering we use this line twice weekly without incident. Losing a team member has left us grappling with difficult questions, though we must acknowledge this was an isolated failure in an otherwise reliable system.'

Meanwhile, the COO praised the 'extraordinary' emergency response from Zimbabwean authorities, with medical teams and railway officials arriving within minutes. This rapid intervention likely prevented further casualties among the shaken passengers and crew.

Surprisingly, the accident appears to have done little to dampen enthusiasm for Rovos Rail's luxury experiences. The company reports receiving just one customer query about line safety since the incident, with demand remaining robust despite global economic uncertainties affecting the travel sector.

A recent Tourism Update poll supports this resilience, with 73% of industry respondents affirming luxury travel's enduring appeal. Vos-Thane attributes this to Southern Africa's stringent rail safety regulations across all ten countries Rovos operates in, which require annual safety permits for all operators.

Addressing concerns about regional rail infrastructure, the COO acknowledged challenges like loadshedding and cable theft causing delays, particularly on South Africa's Pretoria-Cape Town route. However, she noted an 80% improvement in timings recently and expressed optimism about government moves toward rail privatisation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'The more private investment in our railways, the better the infrastructure becomes,' Vos-Thane stated. 'While billions are needed for full rehabilitation, we're seeing promising commitment from authorities.'

Rather than expanding its fleet of 23 locomotives (including eight electric and four hybrids), Rovos Rail will focus on refurbishing existing carriages and elevating service standards. This quality-over-quantity approach aims to reinforce the brand's premium positioning while implementing lessons from April's tragedy.

The company continues working closely with BBR to prevent future timing errors, though Vos-Thane stressed such incidents remain exceptionally rare in African luxury rail travel.

For now, the iconic trains keep rolling across the continent's spectacular landscape, carrying travellers seeking unforgettable journeys through Southern Africa's heart.